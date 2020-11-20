Saturday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV SATURDAY
Boxing
PBC Fight Night 5 p.m. FS1
Golf
European Tour, third round 3 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, third round 11 a.m. Golf
LPGA Tour, third round (T) 2 p.m. Golf
NCAA football
Clemson at Florida State 10 a.m. Ch 9
Indiana at Ohio State 10 a.m. Ch 11
Georgia Southern at Army 10 a.m. CBSS
Florida at Vanderbilt 10 a.m. ESPN
Appalachian State at Coastal Carolina 10 a.m. ESPN2
Arkansas State at Texas State 10 a.m. ESPNU
Illinois at Nebraska 10 a.m. FS1
LSU at Arkansas 10 am. SEC
Wisconsin at Northwestern 1:30 p.m. Ch 9
San Diego State at Nevada 1:30 p.m. Ch 13
Iowa at Penn State 1:30 p.m. BTN
Cincinnati at South Florida 1:30 p.m. ESPN
UCLA at Oregon 1:30 p.m. ESPN2
California at Oregon State 1:30 p.m. FS1
Kansas State at Iowa State 2 p.m. Ch 11
Georgia State at South Alabama 2 p.m. ESPNU
Louisiana-Monroe at Louisiana-Tech 2 p.m. FSAZ
Kentucky at Alabama 2 p.m. SEC
San Jose State at Fresno State 5 p.m. CBSS
Tennessee at Auburn 5 p.m. ESPN
Oklahoma State at Oklahoma 5:30 p.m. Ch 9
Michigan at Rutgers 5:30 p.m. BTN
Liberty at NC State 5:30 p.m. FSAZ
Mississippi State at Georgia 5:30 p.m. SEC
Arizona at Washington 6 p.m. Ch 11
USC at Utah 8:30 p.m. ESPN
Boise State at Hawaii 9 p.m. CBSS
Soccer, men’s EPL:
EPL: Aston Villa vs. Brighton & Hove Albion 7:55 a.m. NBCS
EPL: Manc. City at Tottenham Hotspur 10:30 a.m. Ch 4
Soccer, women’s
SEC: Arkansas vs. Vanderbilt Noon SEC
RADIO SATURDAY
Golf
The Golf Arizona Show 8 a.m. 1490-AM*
NCAA football
Indiana at Ohio State 10 a.m. 1490-AM*
Oklahoma State at Oklahoma 5:30 p.m. 1490-AM*
Arizona at Washington 6 p.m. 1290-AM
Arizona at Washington 6 p.m. 107.5-FM
* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM
Legend: (T) — Taped
Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish)
