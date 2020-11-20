 Skip to main content
Saturday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV SATURDAY

Boxing

PBC Fight Night 5 p.m. FS1

Golf

European Tour, third round 3 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, third round 11 a.m. Golf

LPGA Tour, third round (T) 2 p.m. Golf

NCAA football

Clemson at Florida State 10 a.m. Ch 9

Indiana at Ohio State 10 a.m. Ch 11

Georgia Southern at Army 10 a.m. CBSS

Florida at Vanderbilt 10 a.m. ESPN

Appalachian State at Coastal Carolina 10 a.m. ESPN2

Arkansas State at Texas State 10 a.m. ESPNU

Illinois at Nebraska 10 a.m. FS1

LSU at Arkansas 10 am. SEC

Wisconsin at Northwestern 1:30 p.m. Ch 9

San Diego State at Nevada 1:30 p.m. Ch 13

Iowa at Penn State 1:30 p.m. BTN

Cincinnati at South Florida 1:30 p.m. ESPN

UCLA at Oregon 1:30 p.m. ESPN2

California at Oregon State 1:30 p.m. FS1

Kansas State at Iowa State 2 p.m. Ch 11

Georgia State at South Alabama 2 p.m. ESPNU

Louisiana-Monroe at Louisiana-Tech 2 p.m. FSAZ

Kentucky at Alabama 2 p.m. SEC

San Jose State at Fresno State 5 p.m. CBSS

Tennessee at Auburn 5 p.m. ESPN

Oklahoma State at Oklahoma 5:30 p.m. Ch 9

Michigan at Rutgers 5:30 p.m. BTN

Liberty at NC State 5:30 p.m. FSAZ

Mississippi State at Georgia 5:30 p.m. SEC

Arizona at Washington 6 p.m. Ch 11

USC at Utah 8:30 p.m. ESPN

Boise State at Hawaii 9 p.m. CBSS

Soccer, men’s EPL:

EPL: Aston Villa vs. Brighton & Hove Albion 7:55 a.m. NBCS

EPL: Manc. City at Tottenham Hotspur 10:30 a.m. Ch 4

Soccer, women’s

SEC: Arkansas vs. Vanderbilt Noon SEC

RADIO SATURDAY

Golf

The Golf Arizona Show 8 a.m. 1490-AM*

NCAA football

Indiana at Ohio State 10 a.m. 1490-AM*

Oklahoma State at Oklahoma 5:30 p.m. 1490-AM*

Arizona at Washington 6 p.m. 1290-AM

Arizona at Washington 6 p.m. 107.5-FM

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Legend: (T) — Taped

Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish)

