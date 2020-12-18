 Skip to main content
Saturday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV SATURDAY

Basketball, men’s Butler vs. Indiana 9:30 a.m. FS1

Iowa vs. Gonzaga 10 a.m. Ch 13

Louisville at Wisconsin 10 a.m. ESPN2

Notre Dame vs. Purdue 12:30 p.m. ESPN2

North Carolina vs. Kentucky Noon Ch 13

Western Kentucky at Alabama Noon ESPNU

Mississippi at Dayton 12:30 p.m. NBCS

Portland at Oregon 1 p.m. Pac-12N

Jacksonville at Miami 1:30 p.m. FSAZ

UCLA vs. Ohio State 2:30 p.m. Ch 13

Delaware at LaSalle 2:30 p.m. NBCS

Coppin State at Virginia Tech 3:30 p.m. FSAZ

Arizona at Stanford 5 p.m. Pac-12A

Cincinnati at Georgia 6 p.m. SEC

St. Joseph’s at Villanova 7 p.m. FS1

Basketball, women’s Michigan at Illinois 10 a.m. BTN

Mississippi at George Mason 10 a.m. CBSS

Oregon at Washington 3 p.m. Pac-12N

Stanford at USC 7 p.m. Pac-12N

Golf LPGA Tour, third round 11 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, second round 12:30 p.m. Ch 4

NCAA football Oklahoma vs. Iowa State 10 a.m. Ch 9

Northwestern vs. Ohio State 10 a.m. Ch 11

Texas A&M at Tennessee 10 a.m. ESPN

Washington State at Utah 11:30 a.m. FS1

Air Force at Army 1 p.m. CBSS

Mississippi at LSU 1:30 p.m. SEC

Clemson vs. Notre Dame 2 p.m. Ch 9

Minnesota at Wisconsin 2 p.m. BTN

Boise State vs. San Jose State 2:15 p.m. Ch 11

Illinois at Penn State 3:30 p.m. FS1

Stanford at UCLA 5 p.m. ESPN

Michigan State at Maryland 5:30 p.m. BTN

Tulsa at Cincinnati 6 p.m. Ch 9

Alabama vs. Florida 6 p.m. Ch 13

Arizona State at Oregon State 8:30 p.m. ESPN

NBA preseason Hawks at Grizzlies 6 p.m. NBA

NCAA hockey Michigan State at Notre Dame 4:30 p.m. NBCS

NFL Bills at Broncos 2:30 p.m. NFL

Panthers at Packers 6:15 p.m. NFL

Soccer, men’s EPL: Liverpool at Crystal Palace 5:25 a.m. NBCS

EPL: Manchester City at Southampton 7:55 a.m. NBCS

EPL: Arsenal at Everton 10:30 a.m. Ch 4

CONCACAF: Tigres UANL vs. CD Olimpia 6 p.m. FS2

CONCACAF: LA FC vs. Club America 8:30 p.m. FS2

RADIO SATURDAY

Basketball, men’s Arizona at Stanford 5 p.m. 1290-AM

Arizona at Stanford 5 p.m. 107.5-FM

Golf The Golf Arizona Show 8 a.m. 1490-AM*

NCAA football Northwestern vs. Ohio State 10 a.m. 1490-AM*

Clemson vs. Notre Dame 2 p.m. 1490-AM*

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Note: Games subject to change due to pandemic

Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) NFL is NFL Network (Ch 301 on Cox, Ch 275 on Comcast, Ch 212 on DirecTV, Ch 154 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish)

