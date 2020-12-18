Saturday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV SATURDAY
Basketball, men’s Butler vs. Indiana 9:30 a.m. FS1
Iowa vs. Gonzaga 10 a.m. Ch 13
Louisville at Wisconsin 10 a.m. ESPN2
Notre Dame vs. Purdue 12:30 p.m. ESPN2
North Carolina vs. Kentucky Noon Ch 13
Western Kentucky at Alabama Noon ESPNU
Mississippi at Dayton 12:30 p.m. NBCS
Portland at Oregon 1 p.m. Pac-12N
Jacksonville at Miami 1:30 p.m. FSAZ
UCLA vs. Ohio State 2:30 p.m. Ch 13
Delaware at LaSalle 2:30 p.m. NBCS
Coppin State at Virginia Tech 3:30 p.m. FSAZ
Arizona at Stanford 5 p.m. Pac-12A
Cincinnati at Georgia 6 p.m. SEC
St. Joseph’s at Villanova 7 p.m. FS1
Basketball, women’s Michigan at Illinois 10 a.m. BTN
Mississippi at George Mason 10 a.m. CBSS
Oregon at Washington 3 p.m. Pac-12N
Stanford at USC 7 p.m. Pac-12N
Golf LPGA Tour, third round 11 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, second round 12:30 p.m. Ch 4
NCAA football Oklahoma vs. Iowa State 10 a.m. Ch 9
Northwestern vs. Ohio State 10 a.m. Ch 11
Texas A&M at Tennessee 10 a.m. ESPN
Washington State at Utah 11:30 a.m. FS1
Air Force at Army 1 p.m. CBSS
Mississippi at LSU 1:30 p.m. SEC
Clemson vs. Notre Dame 2 p.m. Ch 9
Minnesota at Wisconsin 2 p.m. BTN
Boise State vs. San Jose State 2:15 p.m. Ch 11
Illinois at Penn State 3:30 p.m. FS1
Stanford at UCLA 5 p.m. ESPN
Michigan State at Maryland 5:30 p.m. BTN
Tulsa at Cincinnati 6 p.m. Ch 9
Alabama vs. Florida 6 p.m. Ch 13
Arizona State at Oregon State 8:30 p.m. ESPN
NBA preseason Hawks at Grizzlies 6 p.m. NBA
NCAA hockey Michigan State at Notre Dame 4:30 p.m. NBCS
NFL Bills at Broncos 2:30 p.m. NFL
Panthers at Packers 6:15 p.m. NFL
Soccer, men’s EPL: Liverpool at Crystal Palace 5:25 a.m. NBCS
EPL: Manchester City at Southampton 7:55 a.m. NBCS
EPL: Arsenal at Everton 10:30 a.m. Ch 4
CONCACAF: Tigres UANL vs. CD Olimpia 6 p.m. FS2
CONCACAF: LA FC vs. Club America 8:30 p.m. FS2
RADIO SATURDAY
Basketball, men’s Arizona at Stanford 5 p.m. 1290-AM
Arizona at Stanford 5 p.m. 107.5-FM
Golf The Golf Arizona Show 8 a.m. 1490-AM*
NCAA football Northwestern vs. Ohio State 10 a.m. 1490-AM*
Clemson vs. Notre Dame 2 p.m. 1490-AM*
* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM
Note: Games subject to change due to pandemic
Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) NFL is NFL Network (Ch 301 on Cox, Ch 275 on Comcast, Ch 212 on DirecTV, Ch 154 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish)
