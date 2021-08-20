Saturday's TV/radio sports bets bets

TV SATURDAY
Autos
NASCAR Xfinity race 12:30 p.m. NBCS
IndyCar race 5:30 p.m. NBCS
Basketball, men's
Big3 League Week 8 10 a.m. Ch 13
Boxing
Top Rank 7 p.m. ESPN
Football
CFL: Winnipeg at Toronto 1 p.m. ESPN2
Golf
European Tour, second round 1 a.m. Golf
LPGA Tour, third round 3 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, third round 10 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, third round Noon Ch 13
Champions Tour, second round 2 p.m. Golf
Little League World Series
Tennessee vs. New Hampshire 10 a.m. ESPN
Connecticut vs. New Jersey Noon Ch 9
TBA 3 p.m. ESPN
TBA 5 p.m. ESPN
MLB
Twins at Yankees 10 a.m. FS1
Mets at Dodgers 1 p.m. FS1
Rangers-Red Sox or Pirates-Cards 4 p.m. MLB
D-backs at Rockies 5:10 p.m. BSAZ
Phillies at Padres 7 p.m. MLB
NFL preseason
Bills at Bears 10 a.m. NFL
Jets at Packers 1:25 p.m. NFL
Lions at Steelers 4:30 p.m. NFL
Raiders at Rams 7 p.m. NFL
Soccer, men's
EPL: Newcastle at Aston Villa 6:55 a.m. NBCS
EPL: Norwich City at Man. City 7 a.m. USA
Bund.: Gladbach at Leverkusen 9:25 a.m. Ch 9
EPL: Watford at Brighton 9:30 a.m. Ch 4
MLS: Sporting KC at Minnesota 12:30 p.m. ESPN
MLS: Seattle at Columbus 2:30 p.m. Ch 11
MLS: NY City FC at NY Red Bulls 5 p.m. FS1
Soccer, women's
Champions Cup, third place 4:30 p.m. ESPNU
Champions Cup, championship 7 p.m. ESPN2
Track and field
The Prefontaine Classic 1:30 p.m. Ch 4
WNBA
Mercury at Dream 9 a.m. ESPN2
Lynx at Sky 5 p.m. NBA
RADIO SATURDAY
Golf
The Golf Arizona Show 8 a.m. 1490-AM*
MLB
D-backs at Rockies 5:10 p.m. 1490-AM*
* 1490-AM is broadcast simultaneously on 104.9-FM
Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) NFL is NFL Network (Ch 301 on Cox, Ch 275 on Comcast, Ch 212 on DirecTV, Ch 154 on Dish) USA (Ch 28 on Cox, Ch 35 on Comcast, Ch 242 on DirecTV, Ch 105 on Dish)