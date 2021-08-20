 Skip to main content
Saturday's TV/radio sports bets bets
agate

TV SATURDAY

Autos

NASCAR Xfinity race 12:30 p.m. NBCS

IndyCar race 5:30 p.m. NBCS

Basketball, men's

Big3 League Week 8 10 a.m. Ch 13

Boxing

Top Rank 7 p.m. ESPN

Football

CFL: Winnipeg at Toronto 1 p.m. ESPN2

Golf

European Tour, second round 1 a.m. Golf

LPGA Tour, third round 3 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, third round 10 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, third round Noon Ch 13

Champions Tour, second round 2 p.m. Golf

Little League World Series

Tennessee vs. New Hampshire 10 a.m. ESPN

Connecticut vs. New Jersey Noon Ch 9

TBA 3 p.m. ESPN

TBA 5 p.m. ESPN

MLB

Twins at Yankees 10 a.m. FS1

Mets at Dodgers 1 p.m. FS1

Rangers-Red Sox or Pirates-Cards 4 p.m. MLB

D-backs at Rockies 5:10 p.m. BSAZ

Phillies at Padres 7 p.m. MLB

NFL preseason

Bills at Bears 10 a.m. NFL

Jets at Packers 1:25 p.m. NFL

Lions at Steelers 4:30 p.m. NFL

Raiders at Rams 7 p.m. NFL

Soccer, men's

EPL: Newcastle at Aston Villa 6:55 a.m. NBCS

EPL: Norwich City at Man. City 7 a.m. USA

Bund.: Gladbach at Leverkusen 9:25 a.m. Ch 9

EPL: Watford at Brighton 9:30 a.m. Ch 4

MLS: Sporting KC at Minnesota 12:30 p.m. ESPN

MLS: Seattle at Columbus 2:30 p.m. Ch 11

MLS: NY City FC at NY Red Bulls 5 p.m. FS1

Soccer, women's

Champions Cup, third place 4:30 p.m. ESPNU

Champions Cup, championship 7 p.m. ESPN2

Track and field

The Prefontaine Classic 1:30 p.m. Ch 4

WNBA

Mercury at Dream 9 a.m. ESPN2

Lynx at Sky 5 p.m. NBA

RADIO SATURDAY

Golf

The Golf Arizona Show 8 a.m. 1490-AM*

MLB

D-backs at Rockies 5:10 p.m. 1490-AM*

* 1490-AM is broadcast simultaneously on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) NFL is NFL Network (Ch 301 on Cox, Ch 275 on Comcast, Ch 212 on DirecTV, Ch 154 on Dish) USA (Ch 28 on Cox, Ch 35 on Comcast, Ch 242 on DirecTV, Ch 105 on Dish)

