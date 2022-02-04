 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Saturday's TV/radio sports bets bets
agate

TV/Radio best bets logo

TV SATURDAY

Basketball, men's

UConn at Villanova 10 a.m. Ch 11

Wake Forest at Florida State 10 a.m. BSAZ

Illinois at Indiana 10 a.m. ESPN

Oklahoma at Oklahoma State 10 a.m. ESPN2

Mercer at Chattanooga 10 a.m. ESPNU

St. John’s at Butler 10 a.m. FS1

Tennessee at South Carolina 11 a.m. Ch 13

Northwestern at Nebraska 11 a.m. BTN

Auburn at Georgia 11 a.m. SEC

Clemson at Georgia Tech Noon BSAZ

East Tennessee State at Wofford Noon CBSS

Texas Tech at West Virginia Noon ESPN

Louisville at Syracuse Noon ESPN2

Dayton at Saint Louis Noon ESPNU

DePaul at Xavier Noon FS1

Michigan at Purdue 12:30 p.m. Ch 11

Mississippi at Florida 1:30 p.m. SEC

UNC Wilmington at William & Mary 2 p.m. CBSS

Baylor at Kansas 2 p.m. ESPN

Missouri at Texas A&M 2 p.m. ESPN2

Michigan State at Rutgers 2 p.m. FS1

Washington State at California 2 p.m. Pac-12N

USC at Arizona 3 p.m. Ch 11

Seattle at New Mexico State 4 p.m. BSAZ+

Penn State at Wisconsin 4 p.m. BTN

UNLV at Utah State 4 p.m. CBSS

Duke at North Carolina 4 p.m. ESPN

SMU at Wichita State 4 p.m. ESPN2

Northern Iowa at Drake 4 p.m. ESPNU

Oregon State at Colorado 4 p.m. FS1

LSU at Vanderbilt 4 p.m. SEC

New Mexico at Air Force 6 p.m. CBSS

Kentucky at Alabama 6 p.m. ESPN

UCF at Memphis 6 p.m. ESPN2

Kansas State at TCU 6 p.m. ESPNU

Mississippi State at Arkansas 6:30 p.m. SEC

Oregon at Utah 7:30 p.m. FS1

Loyola Marymount at Saint Mary’s 8 p.m. CBSS

Gonzaga at BYU 8 p.m. ESPN

UCLA at Arizona State 8 p.m. ESPN2

Cal Bakersfield at Cal State Fullerton 8 p.m. ESPNU

Basketball, women's

West Virginia at Oklahoma 2 p.m. BSAZ+

Boxing

PBC Fight Night prelims 5 p.m. Ch 11

Football

Senior Bowl 12:30 p.m. NFL

Gymnastics

Arizona at Washington 4:30 p.m. Pac-12A

Arizona State at Oregon State 6:30 p.m. Pac-12A

Golf

Asian Tour, third round 4 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, third round 11 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, third round 1 p.m. Ch 13

Hockey

Wisconsin at Ohio State 6 p.m. BTN

NBA

Suns at Wizards 5 p.m. BSAZ

Knicks at Lakers 6:30 p.m. Ch 9

NHL

All-Star Game 1 p.m. Ch 9

Soccer, men's

Serie A: AC Milan at Inter Milan 10 a.m. CBSS

RADIO SATURDAY

Basketball, men's

UConn at Villanova 10 a.m. 1490-AM*

Michigan at Purdue 12:30 p.m. 1490-AM*

Baylor at Kansas (JIP) 2:30 p.m. 1490-AM*

USC at Arizona 3 p.m. 1290-AM

USC at Arizona 3 p.m. 107.5-FM

Golf

The Golf Arizona Show 8 a.m. 1490-AM*

Hockey

AHL: Tucson at San Diego 8 p.m. 1450-AM

NBA

Suns at Wizards 5 p.m. 1490-AM*

Knicks at Lakers (JIP) 7:30 p.m. 1490-AM*

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Legend: (JIP) — joined in progress

Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) BSAZ+ is Bally Sports Arizona Plus (Ch 73 on Cox, Ch 686.1 on DirecTV, Comcast and Dish subscribers, please check your cable guide, channel number may change daily) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) NFL is NFL Network (Ch 301 on Cox, Ch 275 on Comcast, Ch 212 on DirecTV, Ch 154 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish)

