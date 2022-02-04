Saturday's TV/radio sports bets bets

TV SATURDAY
Basketball, men's
UConn at Villanova 10 a.m. Ch 11
Wake Forest at Florida State 10 a.m. BSAZ
Illinois at Indiana 10 a.m. ESPN
Oklahoma at Oklahoma State 10 a.m. ESPN2
Mercer at Chattanooga 10 a.m. ESPNU
St. John’s at Butler 10 a.m. FS1
Tennessee at South Carolina 11 a.m. Ch 13
Northwestern at Nebraska 11 a.m. BTN
Auburn at Georgia 11 a.m. SEC
Clemson at Georgia Tech Noon BSAZ
East Tennessee State at Wofford Noon CBSS
Texas Tech at West Virginia Noon ESPN
Louisville at Syracuse Noon ESPN2
Dayton at Saint Louis Noon ESPNU
DePaul at Xavier Noon FS1
Michigan at Purdue 12:30 p.m. Ch 11
Mississippi at Florida 1:30 p.m. SEC
UNC Wilmington at William & Mary 2 p.m. CBSS
Baylor at Kansas 2 p.m. ESPN
Missouri at Texas A&M 2 p.m. ESPN2
Michigan State at Rutgers 2 p.m. FS1
Washington State at California 2 p.m. Pac-12N
USC at Arizona 3 p.m. Ch 11
Seattle at New Mexico State 4 p.m. BSAZ+
Penn State at Wisconsin 4 p.m. BTN
UNLV at Utah State 4 p.m. CBSS
Duke at North Carolina 4 p.m. ESPN
SMU at Wichita State 4 p.m. ESPN2
Northern Iowa at Drake 4 p.m. ESPNU
Oregon State at Colorado 4 p.m. FS1
LSU at Vanderbilt 4 p.m. SEC
New Mexico at Air Force 6 p.m. CBSS
Kentucky at Alabama 6 p.m. ESPN
UCF at Memphis 6 p.m. ESPN2
Kansas State at TCU 6 p.m. ESPNU
Mississippi State at Arkansas 6:30 p.m. SEC
Oregon at Utah 7:30 p.m. FS1
Loyola Marymount at Saint Mary’s 8 p.m. CBSS
Gonzaga at BYU 8 p.m. ESPN
UCLA at Arizona State 8 p.m. ESPN2
Cal Bakersfield at Cal State Fullerton 8 p.m. ESPNU
Basketball, women's
West Virginia at Oklahoma 2 p.m. BSAZ+
Boxing
PBC Fight Night prelims 5 p.m. Ch 11
Football
Senior Bowl 12:30 p.m. NFL
Gymnastics
Arizona at Washington 4:30 p.m. Pac-12A
Arizona State at Oregon State 6:30 p.m. Pac-12A
Golf
Asian Tour, third round 4 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, third round 11 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, third round 1 p.m. Ch 13
Hockey
Wisconsin at Ohio State 6 p.m. BTN
NBA
Suns at Wizards 5 p.m. BSAZ
Knicks at Lakers 6:30 p.m. Ch 9
NHL
All-Star Game 1 p.m. Ch 9
Soccer, men's
Serie A: AC Milan at Inter Milan 10 a.m. CBSS
RADIO SATURDAY
Basketball, men's
UConn at Villanova 10 a.m. 1490-AM*
Michigan at Purdue 12:30 p.m. 1490-AM*
Baylor at Kansas (JIP) 2:30 p.m. 1490-AM*
USC at Arizona 3 p.m. 1290-AM
USC at Arizona 3 p.m. 107.5-FM
Golf
The Golf Arizona Show 8 a.m. 1490-AM*
Hockey
AHL: Tucson at San Diego 8 p.m. 1450-AM
NBA
Suns at Wizards 5 p.m. 1490-AM*
Knicks at Lakers (JIP) 7:30 p.m. 1490-AM*
* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM
Legend: (JIP) — joined in progress
Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) BSAZ+ is Bally Sports Arizona Plus (Ch 73 on Cox, Ch 686.1 on DirecTV, Comcast and Dish subscribers, please check your cable guide, channel number may change daily) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) NFL is NFL Network (Ch 301 on Cox, Ch 275 on Comcast, Ch 212 on DirecTV, Ch 154 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish)