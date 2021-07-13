Shohei Ohtani paves path for 2-way players

At the plate, Ohtani leads the majors with 33 homers, which is the most in franchise history at the All-Star break. On the mound, he’s been just as dazzling with a 4-1 record and 87 strikeouts courtesy of a fastball that can touch 100 mph.

“Ohtani’s a freak. But there’s no reason somebody else can’t do it,” said St. Louis third baseman Nolan Arenado, who was a closer in high school. “It’s an incredible talent. You’re so valuable to a team if you help on both sides.”

The one obstacle: Finding time to practice both at a major-league level.

“It seems like a lot of work and dangerous in a way, too — health-wise,” Arenado said. “It’s hard to do. ... He’s a special player. He’s unique.”

Dodgers right-hander Walker Buehler remembers picking up a bat at Vanderbilt — and being told to set it right back down.

“I didn’t swing a bat for about five years,” Buehler said. “But I get to Double-A and they’re like, ‘Hey, go get ‘em.’

“I’m very glad I don’t have to try to (do both). I just try to get a hit every once in a while and feel good about that. I could never imagine doing what he’s doing.”