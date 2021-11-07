Short-handed Cardinals run over 49ers to improve to 8-1

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — James Conner ran for two touchdowns and caught a 45-yard TD pass from backup quarterback Colt McCoy as the short-handed Arizona Cardinals beat the San Francisco 49ers 31-17 on Sunday.

The Cardinals (8-1) were playing without quarterback Kyler Murray and receivers DeAndre Hopkins and A.J. Green but still had little trouble completing the season sweep against the 49ers (3-5).

Conner scored on TD runs on back-to-back drives in the first quarter to stake the Cardinals to a big lead they never relinquished. Conner’s long catch-and-run TD on Arizona’s first drive of the second half helped put the game out of reach.

Conner finished with 173 yards from scrimmage and now leads the NFL in TDs with 11, all scored in the past seven games.

San Francisco lost a pair of fumbles in the first half and struggled defensively even against McCoy, a career backup who had won two starts in the past 10 seasons. McCoy went 22 for 26 for 249 yards.

The Niners are now winless in four home games this season and are just 1-8 at Levi’s Stadium the past two seasons. San Francisco trails Arizona by four games in the NFC West and can afford few more slipups if the 49ers hope to make a wild-card push.