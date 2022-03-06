Stanford routs Utah to win Pac-12 women's tournament

Stanford looked like it was primed for another runaway, using an 11-1 run to build an early 12-point lead. The Cardinal held Utah scoreless for more than 3 1/2 minutes until Maxwell hit a turnaround jumper at the first quarter buzzer and led 21-11.

The scrappy Utes weren’t going to let it be that easy.

Utah reached its first Pac-12 championship game by getting hot at the right time, hitting a combined 24 3-pointers in wins over California, Washington State and Oregon in Las Vegas.

The Utes took advantage of three Stanford players on the bench with two fouls and started to hit from 3-point range in the second quarter to get back in it. Utah went 4 of 5 from the arc — Dru Gylten hit one from 10 feet behind it — and used an 8-0 run to pull within 32-30 at halftime.

Jones, Brink and Lacie Hull returned in the third quarter and so did Stanford’s defense. The Cardinal held Utah scoreless for nearly 4½ minutes to push the lead to 52-43 after three quarters.

The Cardinal ran away from the Utes in the fourth. Hull hit a pair of 3-pointers during a 16-1 run that stretched Stanford’s lead to 71-46 and the Cardinal kept up the pressure cut down the nets for the second straight year in Las Vegas.