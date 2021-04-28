Star NFL mock draft: Predicting what will go down in Thursday's return to normalcy

This year's NFL draft won't feature commissioner Roger Goodell announcing the picks from the luxury of his own living room with a giant jar of M&M's next to him slowly emptying as the first round progresses, but hey, at least an on-site draft is a sign of normalcy?

The draft will take place Thursday through Saturday in Cleveland.

Fortunately, we already know how the first round will play out. The Star's Michael Lev, Ryan Finley, Justin Spears and Alec White held a mock draft this week. Here's how Thursday's picks will go down:

1. Jacksonville Jaguars: Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson

White says: This pick was set in stone the moment the Jets beat the Rams back in December and clinched the No. 1 pick for the Jags. Lawrence is one of the best QB prospects of the last 20 years and is the no-brainer pick for new coach Urban Meyer.

2. New York Jets: Zach Wilson, QB, BYU