Michael Wiley was stumped.

The Arizona running back was asked to compare Wildcats quarterback Jayden de Laura to another signal-caller. Whom does he remind you of, Mike?

Wiley couldn’t think of anyone. In his defense, de Laura just might be one of a kind.

There is a useful comparison to be made, though. It’s between de Laura and ... de Laura.

The fourth-year quarterback has played just about as much football for Arizona as he did Washington State. He has appeared in 14 games for the Wildcats compared to 16 for the Cougars; he has attempted 505 passes here after throwing 488 there.

So we have similar sample sizes. We have enough data to answer some questions that have bubbled to the surface amid de Laura’s erratic play to start the 2023 season:

Has he improved since his WSU days? Has he changed? Will he ever?

We’ll begin that exercise in this week’s UTEP edition of “Cats Stats” by examining de Laura’s “conventional” numbers. Then we’ll delve into some more advanced analytics.

As far as standard stats go, de Laura has improved in almost every area — with ALMOST being the key word in that sentence.

His completion percentage is higher at Arizona (63.8%) than at WSU (62.5), and he’s currently hitting at a personal best — by far — of 71.4%.

His yards per attempt are higher by a full yard — 8.5 vs. 7.5. His 2023 figure of 9.0 would be a career high.

His NCAA passing efficiency rating is better at Arizona (148.0) than it was at WSU (139.5). Again, his current mark of 156.0 is the best he’s ever produced.

Looking at those numbers alone, it seems indisputable that de Laura has been a better quarterback here than in Pullman. They also would suggest he’s trending toward a career year.

But that pesky touchdown-to-interception ratio cannot be ignored. It’s gotten worse.

De Laura threw 28 touchdown passes and 13 interceptions as a Cougar — a ratio of 2.15 to 1. As a Wildcat, he has posted 30 TDs and 18 picks — 1.67 to 1.

After throwing four interceptions last week at Mississippi State — a game in which he also accounted for 386 yards of offense and three touchdowns — de Laura has as many picks as he does TD passes this season (five apiece).

Those numbers are in line with his freshman year (five touchdowns, four interceptions), which was played under the most challenging of circumstances: a global pandemic that wreaked havoc on the Pac-12 football schedule. WSU played only four games that season, Arizona five. The Cougars also had a new coach in Nick Rolovich who wasn’t the coach de Laura had committed to, plus the restrictions on workouts and practice time that every Pac-12 school faced. You wouldn’t expect de Laura to thrive in that scenario.

We’re only two games into the 2023 season, so the current numbers are fluid and subject to change. One aberrant performance can alter the entire look and feel of a stat line.

What’s worrisome with de Laura is that his four interceptions last week weren’t an aberration. It’s the second time in four outings that he has thrown four picks. He has 10 in all during that span. In his first 10 games at Arizona, he threw eight interceptions.

What’s particularly puzzling about his current career-high interception rate of 7.1% is that, by at least one measure, de Laura is playing more conservatively than he ever has.

De Laura’s ADOT — average depth of target — so far this season is 6.8 yards, according to Pro Football Focus. He’s never had a season-long ADOT of less than 10 yards.

Per PFF’s charting, de Laura has thrown 36.4% of his passes behind the line of scrimmage — easily the highest rate of his career. Last year that figure was 21.1%. At WSU, albeit in a different offensive system, it was 14.4% in 2021 and 8.3% in 2020.

Running backs Wiley (14), Jonah Coleman (six) and DJ Williams (one) have combined for 21 of Arizona’s 53 receptions. Jedd Fisch’s offensive system has built-in checkdown options, and de Laura is taking advantage of them. He’s forcing the ball downfield less than he ever has.

And yet ... de Laura’s TWP rate — his percentage of turnover-worthy plays — is at an all-time high of 8.4%, per PFF. (The site defines turnover-worthy plays as “a pass that has a high percentage chance to be intercepted or a poor job of taking care of the ball and fumbling.”) That figure has steadily increased during de Laura’s college career — from 3.9 to 4.0 to 4.5 — which is exactly the opposite of what you’d expect as a quarterback learns and grows as a player.

You’d like to think, barring extenuating circumstances, that a talented, hard-working QB like de Laura would make a linear ascent in all relevant categories. A radical system change, going from Rolovich’s run-and-shoot to Fisch’s pro-style look, might qualify as an extenuating circumstance.

It doesn’t explain why de Laura has become more turnover-prone in recent games, dating to the end of last season. If anything — with a higher comfort level in the offense and a lower ADOT — that part of his game should be headed in the other direction.

Then again, nothing about de Laura’s play style is conventional. At times it defies description — or comparison.

Is the JDL of now better than the JDL of old? In most ways, yes. But the area in which he continues to struggle remains problematic.

The PFF report — Arizona vs. Mississippi State Each week throughout the season, we’ll share data compiled by our colleagues at Pro Football Focus, who grade every snap taken by every player across college football. Here are some notable figures from Arizona’s 31-24 overtime loss at Mississippi State and the season to date MSU GAME Highest-graded offensive players (max grade 100; minimum 10 snaps): WR Tetairoa McMillan 71.4, OT Jordan Morgan 71.3, QB Jayden de Laura 68.5 Highest-graded defensive players: DB Martell Irby 90.3, DL Ta’ta’i Uiagalelei 69.6, DT Sio Nofoagatoto’a 67.1 Most snaps played on offense (out of 76): OG Jonah Savaiinaea 76, OG Wendell Moe 76, McMillan 76, OT Joseph Borjon 76, de Laura 76, C Josh Baker 76, Morgan 76 Most snaps played on offense (non-QB/OL): McMillan 76, WR Jacob Cowing 73, TE Tanner McLachlan 72 Most snaps played on defense (out of 59): CB Ephesians Prysock 59, LB Jacob Manu 59, CB Tacario Davis 59 De Laura passing depth: Behind LOS (14 of 15, 76 yards), 0-9 yards (13 of 14, 130 yards, 1 TD), 10-19 yards (3 of 9, 80 yards, 3 INT), 20-plus yards (2 of 4, 66 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT) Highest OL run-blocking grades: Savaiinaea 64.9, Morgan 56.1 Highest OL pass-blocking grades: Moe 89.9, Morgan 88.8, Savaiinaea 86.3 Most defensive stops (tackles that constitute failure by offense): Irby 4, LB Justin Flowe 4, S Isaiah Taylor 3 Most QB pressures: DE Isaiah Ward 2, Manu 2 Highest tackling grades: S Dalton Johnson 84.6, Pryscock 79.7, S DJ Warnell Jr. 76.9 Highest special-teams grades: Jacob Kongaika 77.0, Taye Brown 71.0, Bill Norton 68.8 Most special-teams snaps: Warnell 20, Norton 16, Prysock 15 Team QB pressures/hits: Arizona 9/0 (19 dropbacks), MSU 25/0 (53 dropbacks) Team missed tackles: Arizona 16, MSU 10 SEASON TO DATE Highest-graded offensive players (minimum 25 snaps): de Laura 76.7, Morgan 73.9, Savaiinaea 73.2 Highest-graded defensive players: Irby 84.6, DB Treydan Stukes 77.2, Kongaika 76.7 Most offensive snaps (out of 130): Savaiinaea 130, Moe 130, Baker 126 Most offensive snaps (non-QB/OL): McMillan 125, Cowing 123, McLachlan 113 Most defensive snaps (out of 131): Manu 112, Prysock 109, DE Taylor Upshaw 95 De Laura with clean pocket: 38 of 47 (80.9%), 476 yards, 4 TD, 3 INT De Laura under pressure: 12 of 23 (52.2%), 161 yards, 1 TD, 2 INT Most pass targets: McMillan 16, Cowing 16, RB Michael Wiley 14 Highest OL run-blocking grades: Savaiinaea 71.3, Moe 68.3, Morgan 64.7 Highest OL pass-blocking grades: Savaiinaea 88.3, Moe 84.8, Morgan 83.3 Most defensive stops: Irby 8, Manu 6, Uiagalelei 5, Taylor 5, Johnson 5 Most QB pressures: Ward 7, Manu 4, Uiagalelei 3, Norton 3, Upshaw 3 Highest special-teams grades: Uiagalelei 91.9, Davis 90.2, Kongaika 75.1 Most special-teams snaps: Warnell 36, Prysock 27, Irby 27