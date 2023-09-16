Flowing Wells, Mountain View and Walden Grove were three of four teams from Tucson and surrounding communities to enter Friday night winless through four weeks of the 2023 local high school football season.

But the Caballeros, Mountain Lions and Red Wolves each finished Week 5 in the “W” column, giving all three, at the very least, a small bit of momentum heading into the midway point of their seasons next week.

At Walden Grove (1-3), Eli White and Jayvon Coleman had touchdown receptions, while Carlos Montoya Jr. and Robert Cash III scored on the ground in a 26-7 win over Cienega.

At Flowing Wells (1-3), sophomore running back Jayden Simmons rushed for 104 yards and three touchdowns in a 35-7 home win over Sahuarita (1-3).

Friday was Simmons’ 16th birthday; how did he plan to celebrate postgame?

“Probably go out, Waffle House,” he said in a video posted to the team’s X(Twitter) account. “Get a whole lot of waffles.”

In addition to Simmons’ three scores, Alfredo Guzman had a 2-yard touchdown run, while Tanner Kennedy’s tackle in the end zone gave the Cabs two points via a safety.

At Mountain View, the host Mountain Lions trailed by two touchdowns the third quarter, but battled back for a 42-35 over Marana for Mountain View’s first win of 2023.

Mountain View reportedly started its third-string quarterback to open the game, and coach Matt Johnson ended up playing his fourth and fifth options.

“I have never had a big win with so many injuries,” Johnson said, as reported by AllSportsTucson.com. “The kids could have hung their heads, but they kept the faith.”

On the other end of the win/loss balance sheet going into this week’s games, Salpointe Catholic, Mica Mountain, Buena, Canyon del Oro, and Pusch Ridge Christian Academy all stayed unbeaten at 4-0 as they approach next week’s midway point. The only previously unbeaten to lose this week was Catalina (3-1), which was blanked on the road at Bisbee.

The entire scoreboard involving local teams (scores compiled from the Arizona Republic and other sources):

Salpointe (4-0) 50, Surprise Valley Vista (0-4), 6

Flowing Wells (1-3) 35, Sahuarita (1-3) 7

Ironwood Ridge (3-1) 47, Douglas (1-3) 14

Mountain View (1-3) 42, Marana (1-3) 35

Desert View (3-1) 49, Nogales (0-4) 13

Mica Mountain (4-0) 35, Sunnyside (1-3) 7

Buena (4-0) 21, Tucson (1-3) 13

Walden Grove (1-3) 26, Cienega (2-2) 7

Pusch Ridge (4-0) 28, Catalina Foothills (1-3) 13 (Thurs.)

Canyon del Oro (4-0) 41, Ampitheater (2-2) 0

Pueblo (3-1) 31, Empire (1-3) 6

Florence (4-1) 35, Rio Rico (1-3) 8

Sahuaro (2-2) 29, Cholla (2-2) 10

Sabino (4-1) 50, Safford (2-3) 21

Bisbee (2-2) 39, Catalina (3-1) 0

Tanque Verde (3-1) 42, Palo Verde (2-2) 6

Additional highlights:

Walden Grove 26, Cienega 7:

In defeat, Cienega’s Ari Dubin hauled in a 16-yard touchdown reception for the Bobcats’ only score against Walden Grove Friday:

Coleman’s touchdown in the second quarter for the Red Wolves elicited WG assistant coach Jacob Montano to say on X(Twitter) that Coleman “is the real deal! Electric athletes make plays all over the field. Fantastic young man.”

Montoya’s second-quarter score for the Red Wolves:

For more images, a full photo gallery from Walden Grove’s first win of 2023 by Star photographer Kelly Presnell:

Photos: Cienega falls at Walden Grove 26-7, high school football Walden Grove High School notches its first win of the 2023 high school football season, scoring first and last on visiting Cienega on Friday, …

Salpointe Catholic 50, Valley Vista 0:

Salpointe Catholic led 28-0 at halftime en route to the Lancers’ 50-6 win over visiting Surprise Valley Vista. Salpointe’s scoring included a reach over the goal line by quarterback Taylor Nagore:

The Lancers also had a touchdown on the ground from Jaylin Willis Dennard:

For more images, a full photo gallery from Salpointe’s fourth win in four games in 2023 by Star photographer Grace Trejo: