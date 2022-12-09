Greg Hansen: After rare stumble in their 'climb,' Adia Barnes vows to get better

Women’s college basketball gets such little attention outside of UConn, South Carolina and a few other precincts that when undefeated and rising power Kansas beat Southeast Missouri State on Sunday, no one asked KU coach Brandon Schneider about Thursday’s game at No. 12 Arizona.

Schneider’s press conference lasted just 4 minutes, 16 seconds.

A lot of women’s basketball coaches don’t even have postgame Q&A sessions because sometimes there is no one to ask questions. I mean, USC is averaging 447 in home attendance, Colorado is at 785 and certified Pac-12 contender 7-1 Washington State — an NCAA Tournament team last year, boasting one of the nation’s top players, Charlisse Leger-Walker — is averaging just 618 fans in the Palouse.

Part of the issue at Kansas is that the Jayhawks are one of the Big Four, forever a blueblood among bluebloods in men’s college basketball.

And part of the reason Schneider and KU women’s hoops has such a low profile is that when Schneider was hired in the spring of 2015, he put together the following Big 12 records, in order:

0-18.

2-16.

3-15.

2-16.

4-14.

3-15.

No wonder his lightly-attended press conference lasted 4:16. An even bigger wonder is how any coach was not fired during that 14-94 streak of conference games.

Such is the perceived lack of urgency/importance of women’s basketball in most areas. Before Adia Barnes was hired at Arizona, the Wildcats employed a coach, Niya Butts, who went 33-111 in Pac-12 games before being fired after eight frustrating seasons.

All of that changed when Barnes, Arizona’s career scoring record holder, was hired in the spring of 2017. She referred to the challenge as "the climb" and in five years Arizona had climbed so high that it made the Final Four and played Stanford in the national championship game.

Thus, playing an undefeated team like Kansas on Thursday wasn’t dreaded; it was lick-your-chops time.

Big mistake.

When KU showed up at McKale Center, a robust crowd of 7,371 settled in, anticipating the Wildcats' first game of true significance this season. Arizona’s nonconference schedule had been so uninspiring, so weak, that the Wildcats had outscored opponents by an average score of 83-59, forcing 22 turnovers per game.

No one suggested that Kansas was a designated victim, but the Wildcats were eager to play someone of value, especially at home, where they have gone 46.-5 dating to 2019 while becoming a certified Top 25 program.

No wonder more than 7,000 people delayed their dinner plans and fought rush-hour traffic to get to McKale Center.

What happened in the next two hours surely caught everyone, including KU coach Schneider and his players, by surprise.

I had to rub my eyes to believe it. With 3:53 remaining, Barnes called timeout. Her team trailed 68-41. She stood with her three assistant coaches a few yards away from the team huddle for maybe 30 seconds. What could they have possibly been discussing?

Would anyone notice if we sneak out the back door?

Kansas won 77-50.

Barnes spent the next 30 minutes talking to her team and when she finally arrived at a Q&A session with reporters, she was actually upbeat, almost poetic.

She referred to her team’s faceplant as being "out-muscled and out-hustled."

"We missed 12 layups in the first half," she said. "It looked like we’d never practiced or prepared.

"They literally jammed it down our throats."

This is when Barnes really earns her $1 million-a-year contract. Rather than bite her lip and offer a grim expression at her post-game media conference, she took a higher road.

"When I look at the stat sheet, I’m totally accountable," she said. "We’re not going to have games like this at McKale."

Arizona has some serious issues to overcome. It is not a good shooting team. Its offense gets stuck — shot-clock expiring — far too often. It doesn’t have size or depth inside. And the home schedule is going to be far more difficult than a game against a vastly improved Kansas team.

In the current AP Top 25, Stanford is No. 2, UCLA is No. 13, Utah No. 15 and Oregon No. 17. Today, it’s difficult to imagine Arizona winning any of those games at McKale given Thursday’s flat performance.

That’s coaching, right? Expect the unexpected. Now it’s up to Barnes to morph into the fix-it role and see how the Wildcats respond in their showdown next Sunday against No. 18 Baylor in Texas.

"I refuse to sit in McKale and watch another team pound us," said Barnes. "We’re not going to be a team that lays down."