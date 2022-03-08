Greg Hansen: After years of missteps, Pac-12 hit jackpot by moving tournament to Las Vegas

Putting finance first and competitive balance last, the Pac-12 had no choice but play the ’88 tournament at McKale Center. That idea didn’t sit well with opposing coaches — especially Hazzard, since Arizona, ranked No. 1 for six weeks, was fielding its Team of the Century.

When Hazzard and the Bruins showed up for a Friday night semifinal game against underdog Washington State, the McKale Center crowd of 13,436 rooted for the Cougars with a fervor usually reserved for the Wildcats. Hazzard, whose sideline demeanor was something out of the Sean Miller playbook, was loudly booed, start to finish.

When WSU completed the upset, 73-71, UCLA president Charles Young might’ve been the most unhappy person in the arena. He fired Hazzard following the season, explaining that the basketball coaching position at UCLA was too distinguished to have its coach perceived as a villain.

Finally, in 1989, the Pac-12 Tournament found mostly neutral ground at the Forum. But that didn’t work, either. Arizona, led by Sean Elliott, routed Stanford 73-51 in the championship game, a week during which UCLA was no real factor. No session drew more than 10,565 in the 17,505-seat NBA arena.