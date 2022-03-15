Greg Hansen: Arizona star Coniel Norman was 'born too soon,' would've thrived in today's NBA

"I was overjoyed to see him again, but I could see right away Corn was struggling with his health," says Holmes, a retired business executive who has lived in Tucson for almost 50 years. "He was hooked up to an oxygen canister 24/7. He had difficulty moving around. It was so sad."

Norman had returned to Tucson with Stacey Snowden, daughter of Fred Snowden — the coach who recruited Norman from Detroit’s inner-city Kettering High School in the spring of ’72. Stacey is hoping to do a book on her late father’s coaching career, specifically the "Kiddie Corps" years, of which 1972-73 freshmen Eric Money, Al Fleming and Norman became the first Wildcats to play at McKale Center.

"When I left Corn at the DoubleTree Hotel that day, I thought it might be the last time I would see him," said Holmes. "It was good to see that he was at peace with himself. He was married, he had found God and overcome so many problems — homelessness, drug addiction, poverty."

Last week, Norman died in Los Angeles. He was 68. Two weeks earlier his wife, Maria Lewis-Norman, died. It was comforting to Holmes and to Coniel’s many friends that he is no longer alone, no longer suffering.