Greg Hansen: As golf is consumed by Phil Mickelson's remarks, Bernhard Langer a welcome change

Langer has a lot of Trevino in him, He spent 18 months in the German Air Force as a young man. He rode a bike five miles each way to his caddying job because his father, the former Russian POW, couldn’t afford an automobile.

On Wednesday afternoon, rather than blow off a media Q&A session on an outdoor patio at Tucson National, Langer showed up on time in the wind, rain and cold. He answered questions patiently and with insight.

"I will never forget the first tournament I ever won," he said. "I was 16 and I won 500 deutsche marks, which is nothing, but at the time it was huge."

"Then I won the German Championship when I was 17. I won 6,000 deutsche marks, which basically bought me my first car. There were many steppingstones."

One of those steppingstones came in 1988. Langer played in his first Tucson Open, the old Northern Telecom Open at Starr Pass. He missed the cut. So did Furyk, then a freshman at the UA.

The ’88 Northern Telecom was won by David Frost, who helped to fund his early golf career as a cigarette salesman in South Africa. Now a millionaire many times over, Frost doesn’t have much in common with Phil Mickelson. Nor do Langer or Furyk.