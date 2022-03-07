Greg Hansen: Barring shenanigans, Christian Koloko is a shoo-in for Pac-12's Most Improved Player

Richardson couldn’t get a shot off. The clock expired.

UA coach Tommy Lloyd issued the definitive statement about Koloko’s improvement on Thursday, following the Wildcats' win over Stanford.

"Christian’s a special player," Lloyd said. "I didn’t even realize he had 21 points and 10 rebounds. He should be able to dominate, when they switch guards on him. He should be able to dominate inside, whether it’s catching balls over the top, whether it’s posting a guard up, whether it’s catching a lob or grabbing offensive rebounds. That’s what he has to do for us, but by no means am I surprised. Seeing him make some free throws today was good. For us to be really good, 'C-Lo' has to be great."

Improvement: Koloko shot 35% from the foul line as a freshman. Now he’s at 72%. His field goal percentage climbed from 52% last year to 61% today. His scoring average has gone from 5.3 points per game to 11.8.

Someday when he’s in the NBA, the Pac-12 might do well to name the annual MIP award the Koloko Trophy.