Greg Hansen: Big Benn delivers Wildcats fans from basketball hell, and Arizona marches on

"We’ve got a daunting, daunting task ahead of us," said Lloyd. "The grit and toughness of the teams ahead of us in the bracket is pretty formidable."

Arizona deserves credit for more than a unforgettable comeback. It scored 85 points on a TCU team that allowed an average of 68. No one had scored more than 76 points on the Horned Frogs all season. The first half belonged to Koloko, who incredibly made his first six shots and had 14 points when Arizona took its first lead, 18-17.

The second half belonged to Mathurin, who scored 20 of his 30. Nothing less would have worked for the Wildcats.

"My coaches were getting on me for not getting enough rebounds," said Mathurin, who produced late in the game, with seven rebounds, almost all of them critically necessary. He also played with an edge, an extra gear, that turned the game at the last possible moment.

"I had to show emotion," he said. "I play a game that I love most. So I just went out there and got the rebounds and scored. I was emotional."

Who wasn't?