Greg Hansen: Final Four teams playing a different game than everyone else

Duke, Kansas, North Carolina and Villanova are playing a game with which Arizona and the Pac-12 are unfamiliar.

This year’s Final Four teams are playing basketball of the 1980s and 1990s, not basketball of the 21st century, and it has nothing to do with X’s and O’s.

While the non-blue bloods scramble to reshape their rosters year after year — acquiring transfers and foreign players in historically unprecedented numbers — the Blue Devils, Tar Heels, Wildcats and Jayhawks remain in an old-school comfort zone.

It is an advantage like few others in college basketball.

Get this: Duke’s top seven players (minutes played) include no transfers, no foreigners. What’s more, Mike Krzyzewski has built such a recruiting dominion that five of those top seven players are either from North Carolina or Virginia. The only time Coach K had to leave the East Coast to sign a rotation player for his ’22 Final Four team was to raid Pac-12 territory — Seattle — to get difference-making freshman Paolo Banchero.

Banchero didn’t even visit a Pac-12 school; his other official visit was to Tennessee.