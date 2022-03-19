Greg Hansen: Frogs from 'Fort Dixon' hope to make history in San Diego

Hall of Famer Lou Henson coached little ’ol New Mexico State to the Final Four in 1973, was hired away by Illinois, where he went to the 1989 Final Four and finally flamed out in 1996. Henson then went back to NMSU and coached, successfully, for the first six of his eight years before retiring under pressure.

Now comes Miller’s second act at Xavier.

“He’s going to be smiling,” Arizona sophomore guard Dalen Terry said Saturday. “I’m happy to see him happy again.”

Perhaps Miller will someday be smiling as much as Dixon is now. Dixon’s decision to leave Pitt for his alma mater has been six years in the trenches, but he is now seeing sunshine again.

There are Arizona roots all over Dixon’s return to TCU. He was hired by longtime Arizona associate athletic director Chris Del Conte, who has since become the AD at Texas. It was considered quite a coup for a basketball graveyard such as TCU to get Dixon away from Pitt, where he won 73% of his games.

“People thought I was crazy for coming here,” Dixon said Saturday. “But I believed in them and they believed in me. But there’s still work to be done, still another step to make.”

That step would be an upset over Arizona. The Wildcats may need to bring their ‘A’ game to avoid being on the wrong side of history.

Contact sports columnist Greg Hansen at 520-573-4362 or ghansen@tucson.com. On Twitter: @ghansen711

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.