Greg Hansen: From Mali to March Madness, Oumar Ballo looks like a future star

Ballo only plays 38% of Arizona’s available minutes. At almost any other school in the conference he would double that. If he is frustrated, it doesn’t show.

No one in Tucson is closer to Ballo than Pac-12 Player of the Year Bennedict Mathurin, who has witnessed Ballo’s rise from developmental player to being one of the most intimidating inside players in college basketball. Ballo and Mathurin were roommates for most of the 2018-19 season at Mexico’s NBA Academy.

“Oumar is a good person, he’s a great teammate,” Mathurin said Tuesday. “I was really happy when he came here from Gonzaga; I have a lot of great memories from playing with him in Mexico. He’s improved a lot. He’s bigger, stronger and smarter. His basketball IQ has really grown.”

Asked if he had ever seen Ballo block more than six shots in a game, as he did against UCLA, Mathurin arched his eyebrows.

“He had six blocks?” Mathurin said. “Six? I wouldn’t want to play against him.”