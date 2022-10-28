Greg Hansen: 'Mr. Football' on USC's 'orgy of scoring,' Vance Johnson's Tucson return — and Saturday's winner

Dear Mr. Football: Could USC beat Arizona using just its second string?

A: There is precedent for such strategy: In 1928 at the Los Angeles Coliseum, the Trojans benched their starters and played the second team from start to finish. What happened? USC won 78-7, the most lopsided defeat in Arizona history.

A day later, the Los Angeles Times reported the 78-7 rout was "something fearful and terrible to behold. It was a run riot with an orgy of scoring."

Not that it was a surprise to USC coach Howard Jones, who in 1928 wrote a day-of-the-game predictions column for the Times. On the USC-Arizona game, Jones wrote: "Southern California should get by without too much trouble." An Arizona opponent didn’t score 70 points again for 92 years, when ASU beat Arizona 70-7 in the 2020 Territorial Cup. (The Sun Devils used their starters).

Dear Mr. Football: Could Saturday’s USC-Arizona game (and next year’s regularly-scheduled Pac-12 game) be the last between the two schools for a half-century?

A: With USC joining the Big Ten in 2024, it’s entirely possible — and there is precedent — that the Wildcats and Trojans won’t meet again until, let’s say, 2075.

After that 78-7 mugging in 1928, Arizona and USC did not schedule one another until 1979. That’s 51 years. It made sense: Arizona and USC played seven times from 1916-28 and the Trojans outscored Arizona 298-26. Why keep banging your head against a stone wall?

Dear Mr. Football: What did the UA do to replace USC on its football schedule?

A: It started a Homecoming parade a year later, in 1929. Sadly, without any transparency and little public notice, the UA eliminated the parade this year.

The Homecoming parade — here and in most Pac-12 precincts — lost significant appeal the last decade. Times change. Students are no longer as involved and hyped up as they were in the 1950s and 1980s. Only two Pac-12 schools continue with a full-on Homecoming parade: ASU and Colorado.

ASU stages a traditional "Lantern Walk" up Tempe Butte behind Sun Devil Stadium followed by a short Homecoming parade down University Boulevard. Colorado maintains its Homecoming parade down bustling Pearl Street, followed by a pep rally on the courthouse lawn.

To replace a Homecoming parade, UCLA holds an alumni blood drive and alumni trivia night. The Oregon Ducks hold a 5K run/walk on campus and a pep rally. Utah holds a Beehive cheese tasting and social afternoon. Not exactly the good, old days, right?

Dear Mr. Football: Is there any modern link to Arizona’s historic 38-7 blowout of USC at Arizona Stadium in 1993?

A: One of the UA’s starting cornerbacks that night was Claudius Wright, a key part of the Desert Swarm defenses of 1993 and 1994. Wright started 17 games as a Wildcat.

Wright, who grew up in Los Angeles and came to Arizona after playing at Fullerton Junior College, is the father of USC starting cornerback Ceyair Wright, a sophomore with NFL-type speed and athleticism.

Ceyair is surely the leading celebrity in Pac-12 football. An accomplished young actor, Ceyair was part of the "Space Jam 2," in which he played the part of LeBron James’ son. He has also appeared in "2 Broke Girls" and a dozen other TV shows, and has a regular part in the ongoing series "Grown-ish."

Dear Mr. Football: Is this a vintage USC team?

A: The Trojans are generally favored by 14.5 points and that’s not close to their largest betting spreads over Arizona through the years.

During the Pete Carroll days, USC was favored over Arizona by, in order, 28, 35 and 38 points in 2003, 2004 and 2005, according to the Phil Steele football preview magazines. The 38-point betting margin in 2005 is believed to be a record for an Arizona opponent.

Those Trojans teams were ranked Nos. 2, 1 and 1 on game day against the Wildcats and won 45-0, 49-9 and 42-21.

When Arizona beat No. 1 USC 13-10 at the L.A. Coliseum in 1981, the line set by betting guru Jimmy The Greek was 21 points.

Dear Mr. Football: Who was the star of that Arizona victory over the No. 1 Trojans?

A: Quarterback Tom Tunnicliffe and linebacker Ricky Hunley — now the UA’s defensive line coach — were the two biggest impact players that day in what might be the top victory in school history.

But you wouldn’t be far off to say two young players from Tucson — junior offensive lineman Jeff Kiewel and freshman running back Vance Johnson were just as valuable.

Kiewel, a Sabino High School grad who is now general manager of a Goodman’s Interior Structures, a commercial furniture dealer in Tucson, is surely one of the top three or four offensive linemen in the UA’s Pac-12 years. He was a first-team all-conference player in 1982. He now is an assistant coach at Tanque Verde High School.

Johnson, a Cholla High School grad, also lives in Tucson. He is working as ambassador for America's Rehab Campuses. The company's primary treatment and detox facility opened in Tucson five years ago.

It’s good timing. Johnson moved back to Tucson this year — just in time to be inducted into the UA’s Ring of Honor at the USC game. He caught the game-winning touchdown pass in that historic 1981 game, a 13-yarder in which he sprinted untouched down the sideline to overcome USC’s late third-quarter 7-6 lead.

Johnson long ago qualified for Ring of Honor induction. He was a first-team All-Pac-10 running back in 1982 and then played 10 years years as a Denver Broncos receiver, through 1995, appearing in three Super Bowls and catching 415 passes for 5,695 yards and 37 touchdowns.

But Johnson delayed his return to Tucson and Ring of Honor induction while battling well-publicized substance abuse problems after his NFL career. He told me last year that he was now ready to return to his hometown and get re-involved with his alma mater.

How good was Johnson? He was a lot like Arizona's Jacob Cowing — on a path to become a first-team all-Pac-12 receiver himself — but with more speed.

Dear Mr. Football: Who would you rather have as defensive coordinator: Arizona’s Johnny Nansen or No. 21 North Carolina’s Gene Chizik, former head coach at Auburn and Iowa State and defensive coordinator at Texas?

A: Nansen is having a better year than Chizik, whose defense is yielding 476 yards per game, dead last of the 65 Power Five programs. Arizona’s defense is at 454 yards per game, No. 60 in Power Five.

But 6-1 North Carolina loaded up on cupcakes. Wins over Florida A&M, Appalachian State and Georgia State makes UNC's defensive statistics much less radioactive than they have been at Arizona.

The Wildcats are likely to give up at least 454 yards to USC — the Trojans are averaging 474 yards per game. If USC gets 500 or 550 yards, it won’t be a surprise. If so, Nansen will again be the center of discontent among Arizona fans.

But I truly believe that if USC defensive coordinator Alex Grinch held the same job at Arizona, he, too, would be in charge of the No. 60 defense in Power Five football, with statistics no better than those produced by Nansen’s young and often over-matched defense.

But Grinch spent the last four years as the DC at Oklahoma and Ohio State, rosters loaded with NFL prospects and all-conference players, so his reputation is gold. Arizona has no legitimate all-conference prospects on defense.

I also believe that if Jedd Fisch was USC’s head coach, the Trojans would be 6-1, minimum, and ranked at least No. 10, as is the case under Lincoln Riley.

Coaching won’t win the UA-USC game. The players Fisch and Riley inherited will.

USC 49, Arizona 34.