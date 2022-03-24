Greg Hansen: No what-ifs allowed after Arizona's Sweet 16 loss to Houston

SAN ANTONIO — Arizona never led. It was Phi Jama Slammed, if you’ll pardon a reference to the Houston Cougars of old.
Instead of having a ball at the Sweet 16, Arizona had a bawl.
Houston didn’t do anything fancy to beat Arizona on Thursday night, 72-60. It didn’t dominate, it didn’t put on a dunkfest or turn the heads of NBA scouts.
“Victories don’t come with asterisks,” said Houston coach Kelvin Sampson. “It’s not a beauty contest.”
No Cougar had a career-type performance or made you think back to the UA’s despairing NCAA Tournament exits authored by Wisconsin’s Frank Kaminsky or Duke’s’ Mike Dunleavy Jr. The Cougars don’t inspire fear. They just beat you.
In a football sense, they do not let you convert fourth downs near the goal line and they don’t fumble or fear playing a No. 1 seed with a 33-3 record.
Arizona’s winning style has been like a race, like the Tour de France, averaging 86 points a game. Houston’s style is a night at the WWE. It allowed opponents an average of 59 points per game, which to put it in context, is lower than any Arizona defense since 1951.
This time the wrestlers won. No second-guessing. If you only score 60 points in an NCAA Tournament game, the Madness doesn’t last.
Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd didn’t walk into Thursday’s game blind or with a flawed gameplan. Before the Wildcats left Tucson on Tuesday, his practice session was full of football equipment — like blocking pads. Each player was pushed around and banged around and warned that the Cougars weren’t about to let them run and dunk.
Sampson said he watched film of Arizona’s late-season victories over Colorado and Stanford and found one common flaw: “Those teams let Arizona be comfortable,” said Sampson. “I wasn’t going to let them be comfortable.”
Lloyd saw it coming.
“Houston is one of those teams you are better served to play a couple of times,” he said 20 minutes after his first head coaching season ended, his voice even, his emotions in control. “They do the things they do well at such a high level.”
He suggested Arizona, or any team, would benefit from playing the Cougars multiple times, sort of like a baseball hitter facing an opposing pitcher three times in a game. But in March, nobody gets a second shot.
A lot of basketball analysts and many more fans don’t give Houston much thought because the Cougars play in an off-the-main-road league, the American Athletic Conference, with Tulane and East Carolina and South Carolina. But if you study the Cougars’ five losses this year all came against postseason teams: Wisconsin, a No. 3 seed; two losses to Memphis, which reached the second round; Alabama, which lost in the first round, and SMU, which reached the second round of the NIT.
“The key to beating Arizona is controlling the pace,” said Sampson. “We felt like we could hold them in the 50s.”
He wasn’t far off. Except for two late foul shots, it would’ve been 72-58.
It’s not that Lloyd was out-coached by Sampson, even though Sampson has coached 1,037 college games compared to Lloyd’s 37. To begin the second half, Lloyd changed his offense to attack the rim with vigor.
Thirteen of the UA’s first 14 possessions in the second half were plays at or near the rim. Two deep feeds to Christian Koloko began the half with easy baskets. And then Lloyd turned to Azuolas Tubelis. But that didn’t work as well.
On six of the next seven possessions, Tubelis went pell-mell to the bucket. But Houston gummed up the paint with so many bodies — Sampson said he changed the way the Cougars defended ball-screens, correctly predicting Arizona’s change in schemes.
On those seven possessions, Tubelis was fouled twice but also missed four close-in shots. Once that strategy failed, it was over.
“They were a little bit too much for us,” said Lloyd.
Did you ever expect to hear those words as Arizona streaked to the Pac-12 championship and became one of the nation’s most exciting and entertaining offensive shows?
Maybe Arizona could’ve forced Houston out of its comfort zone if the Wildcats had started more effectively. But the Wildcats shot 2 for 12 to start the game and fell behind 19-9. Typical of Sampson’s Final Four team last season, and this year’s Elite Eight squad, the Cougars did most of the little things well.
They outscored Arizona on points-from-turnovers, 24-8. They outscored the taller Wildcats 26-18 in the paint. They even outscored Arizona on fast breaks, 12-9.
So no, it wasn’t an upset of any sort.
Defensively, Houston prohibited any flow of offense. Kerr Kriisa and Tubelis combined to shoot 1 for 15. When two of your starters have (as Lloyd said) “one of those weekends,” you can’t play the what-if game as Arizona has done so many times after seemingly premature NCAA Tournament exits against everybody from Wisconsin to Xavier to UConn to Illinois.
There were no what-ifs Thursday. Just what’s next?
