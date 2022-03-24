Greg Hansen: No what-ifs allowed after Arizona's Sweet 16 loss to Houston

Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd didn’t walk into Thursday’s game blind or with a flawed gameplan. Before the Wildcats left Tucson on Tuesday, his practice session was full of football equipment — like blocking pads. Each player was pushed around and banged around and warned that the Cougars weren’t about to let them run and dunk.

Sampson said he watched film of Arizona’s late-season victories over Colorado and Stanford and found one common flaw: “Those teams let Arizona be comfortable,” said Sampson. “I wasn’t going to let them be comfortable.”

Lloyd saw it coming.

“Houston is one of those teams you are better served to play a couple of times,” he said 20 minutes after his first head coaching season ended, his voice even, his emotions in control. “They do the things they do well at such a high level.”

He suggested Arizona, or any team, would benefit from playing the Cougars multiple times, sort of like a baseball hitter facing an opposing pitcher three times in a game. But in March, nobody gets a second shot.