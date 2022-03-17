Greg Hansen: Odds may not favor Arizona's Tommy Lloyd, but magic happens in March

None of the coaches you've probably never heard of won national championships in their first season, either. Holy Cross’ Doggie Julian, the '47 champ, was in his second season. Ed Jucker, who coached Oscar Robertson’s '61 Cincinnati team to the championship in Jucker’s first year at Cincy, had coached six seasons at RPI. No, that’s not a basketball analytic, it’s Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in upstate New York.

One out-of-nowhere national championship coach has a Lloyd-type link to Spokane. When Jud Heathcote coached Magic Johnson’s Michigan State Spartans to the 1979 title, he was in his third year at MSU. From 1950-64, Heathcote learned the game as the coach of West Valley High School in Spokane. That's just down the hill from the Glenrose Prairie neighborhood where Lloyd lived during the latter part of his 21-year stint at Gonzaga.

After Heathcote retired from coaching in 1995, he moved back to Spokane and became an ally and mentor to Lloyd and Gonzaga head coach Mark Few.

There’s rarely been a more unlikely national championship coach than Heathcote. Late in the 1975 regular-season, I sat in the small press box, covering a Weber State-Utah State game. The man sitting next to me was Heathcote; I had never heard of him. He was then the head coach at Montana.