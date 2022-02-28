Greg Hansen: Right on UA's heels, tough Trojans have found a blueprint for success

It seems fitting that on the 100-year celebration of Arizona’s first basketball game at USC — Feb. 23, 1922 — the Trojans are ranked the second-highest they’ve been at any time in the 117-game history of UA-USC basketball.

Maybe “celebration’’ is a bit of a stretch, but it still seems hard to believe.

Why, in the last 20 years alone, Arizona has played No. 3 ASU, No. 6 Washington State, No. 7 Washington and No. 2 Stanford, but USC has only once entered a game against the Wildcats ranked higher than its current No. 16 in the AP poll.

That came 30 years ago, when the No. 10 Trojans beat the No. 2 Wildcats 70-69 on a buzzer-beater in Los Angeles in the final game of the 1991-92 regular season.

What makes Arizona’s visit to USC so special — a centennial of sorts — is that (1) the Trojans are staging a “White-Out’’ and expect a rare capacity crowd of 10,258 at the Galen Center, and (2) this could be USC’s best team since conference expansion 44 years ago.