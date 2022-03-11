Greg Hansen: Tommy Lloyd, Wildcats' staff put on coaching clinic in Pac-12 semifinal win

To combat Tubelis and his teammates, the Buffaloes fouled excessively. That never works.

Colorado coach Tad Boyle is one of the most capable X’s and O’s coaches in the league, but his team was forced to shift from its strengths and play offense on the perimeter

“In the first half we made nine 3s and we were still down nine,” Boyle said, shaking his head. “That’s all defense. We don’t normally take 32 3s.”

Lloyd made Arizona’s size and length the game’s determining factor. Colorado couldn’t get to the rim against 7-footers Oumar Ballo and Christian Koloko. More importantly, the Buffaloes couldn’t get Ballo or Koloko in foul trouble.

That was Lloyd’s Plan B. Make them foul us to stop us. Arizona made 24 of 25 free throws; Colorado 8 of 10.

“When those two guys are in the middle of the lane and posting up with a forearm (extended) you can’t guard ’em down there,” said Boyle. “We didn’t lose because of the officiating, but when they set up camp down there, they are very, very good and very physical. They are very well-coached in that regard.”