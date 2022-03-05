Greg Hansen: Tommy Lloyd wins — again — with fast-pace style, willingness to learn

You almost expected Lloyd to grab the microphone and sing along with “We Are The Champions” in the post-game net-cutting celebration.

The Lloyd of 2022 is somewhat like the Fox of 2005, a period in which Fox emerged as one of America’s leading young college basketball coaches, guiding Nevada to four consecutive Mountain West Conference championships, going 123-43 overall and earning him nine seasons and about $25 million at Georgia, which he sadly discovered is not a basketball school. Fox didn’t win an NCAA Tournament game in those nine seasons and was fired.

Now he’s a bounce-back coach in the Pac-12, an act that failed miserably for the last two recycled head coaches in the league: Washington State’s Ernie Kent and USC’s Kevin O’Neill. Fox may be the man to break that streak.

The one thing Lloyd and Fox did similarly Saturday was to bring one of their mentors to McKale Center, a tribute to the success they’ve enjoyed.

Fox had former Kansas State and Pepperdine head coach Tom Asbury sitting behind the Cal bench; Fox coached for Asbury at K-State for seven years. Fox employs one of Asbury’s top assistants from Pepperdine, Marty Wilson, as his shoulder-to-lean-on assistant at Cal.