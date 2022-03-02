Greg Hansen: Tommy Lloyd's legend grows with lightning-fast start to coaching career, Pac-12 title

Grier, now an assistant at Colorado, left Gonzaga in 2007 to be the head coach of the San Diego Toreros. He went 95-130 his last seven seasons and parted ways with the school.

Giacoletti, who had been fired as Utah’s head coach in 2007, replaced Grier at Gonzaga and stayed for seven seasons. He was given a second chance at head coaching, at Drake in 2013, but was again fired. He is now an assistant coach at Saint Louis.

When Lloyd left Gonzaga, his role was filled by Brian Michaelson, who has been on Few’s staff since 2007. Michaelson served as the Zags’ acting head coach earlier this season, when Few was suspended for a summer DUI arrest.

"Brian is really, really good," Few said then. "He’s just like Tommy. Brian is invested in every aspect of this program. Recruiting, game planning, scouting, everything, development."

During college basketball’s hiring/firing season this spring, expect ADs and search firms to give Michaelson a look. It has now become clear that Lloyd had considerable input with Few, going beyond recruiting, involved in day-to-day operations and strategy.