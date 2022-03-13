Greg Hansen: Tommy Lloyd's top-notch coaching performance makes Wildcats a sure shot in March

This is what he is doing right: Developing players like few coaches in college basketball.

Christian Koloko went from a 5.3 points-per-game, sometimes-starter to the All-Pac-12 team and Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year.

Dalen Terry went from No. 5 in minutes played to No. 2, the best player on the court in the final 10 minutes of a Pac-12 Tournament championship victory over UCLA.

Bennedict Mathurin went from the UA’s No. 4 scorer to the Pac-12 Player of the Year.

Oumar Ballo went from six blocks in his entire freshman season at Gonzaga, to six blocks in Saturday’s Pac-12 championship game against UCLA.

The improvement and development of Koloko and Ballo’s is a definitive snapshot of how Lloyd has earned his paycheck.

“Oumar is a force and gives us a lot of options,” Lloyd said Sunday. “It’s pretty unique in this day and age that Oumar and C-Lo are out there together.”