Greg Hansen: Tommy Lloyd's Wildcats deserve to celebrate with scissors as March Madness begins

Enjoy it when you can.

Arizona hasn’t cut down a net since March 10, 2018, when it beat USC in the Pac-12 Tournament finals. The immediate future seemed flush with promise. Arizona's lineup included Deandre Ayton. Final Four, anyone?

Yet the Wildcats were blown out by 13th-seeded Buffalo in the first round of the NCAA Tournament and thereafter Arizona’s basketball program faded to dark.

In the Pac-12, a basketball team has four opportunities to cut down nets: By winning the regular-season title; winning the league tournament; winning at the Elite Eight to earn a spot in the Final Four; and winning the national championship.

Do you know how many net-cutting ceremonies Arizona State has enjoyed since 1975? None.

So, yes, Lloyd should absolutely keep scissors and a ladder as part of Saturday's gameday inventory at McKale.

Rarely has there been a snapshot of March’s heartbreak vs. heaven figures at McKale Center more compelling than Stanford coach Jerrod Haase and Arizona assistant Steve Robinson chatting near midcourt after Thursday's game. They are certified experts at the enjoy-the-moment, transitory nature of March basketball.