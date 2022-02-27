Greg Hansen: Tucson's Cologuard Classic — not the PGA Tour — had the star power Sunday

No wonder the grandstands, party tents and green-side pavilions at Tucson National — and even a beer garden on the roof of a Wynn Bet Sports Book facility adjacent to the 15th hole — were full to overflowing on Sunday.

Over the last 20 years pro golf has changed so much that it’s not rare for the Champions Tour to have a more attractive field than the PGA Tour. Golf fans in Tucson are the beneficiary.

There was a lot of anguish when the WGC-Accenture Match Play Championship left Tucson eight years ago, replaced by the Champions Tour. We were spoiled, weren’t we? We had enjoyed a 60-year diet of Arnie Palmers, Lee Trevinos, Phil Mickelsons and Tiger Woods.

But as it turns out, there is so much money on the PGA Tour that the few remaining Big Names — Rory McIlroy, John Rahm, Bryson DeChambeau and a few more from the younger generation — don’t often play in the Honda Classics or even the historic AT&T Pebble Beach Classic.

Do you realize the last six winners on the PGA Tour were, in order: Hudson Swafford, Luke List, Tom Hoge, Scottie Scheffler, Joaquin Niemann and, on Sunday, the aforementioned Sepp Straka?