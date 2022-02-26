Greg Hansen: Wildcats finish fast in must-win game after another slow start

Chavez scored 18 points in 17 minutes. She not only lit the fuse, she made you forget the Bad News Bears. Chavez, who was the first player off the bench for Oregon’s 31-2 Pac-12 championship juggernaut of 2019-20, swished five 3-pointers in such quick order that she broke USC’s almost impenetrable zone defense by herself.

Without her explosive shooting, the offense-challenged Wildcats seemed destined for another 60-something to 40-something loss.

"Taylor is confident, she is smart, she is a great teammate," said Barnes. "I’m so happy she’s here. I love coaching her."

Chavez played no part in Thursday’s breakdown against UCLA. She was not in uniform. And even if she did suit up for Senior Day, what were the odds of her being a positive force? Her high point total this season was six, against Texas Southern.

Amazingly, she scored seven points Saturday in the final 1:07 of the first half. Talk about being ready when called upon.

Asked if she thought it would be a lost season for her, Chavez said: "not at all."