Greg Hansen: Wildcats go 'head-to-head, toe-to-toe' with No. 10 USC, and it won't be long before they arrive

Couldn't pull away, couldn't put 'em away, couldn't crush 'em, couldn't conquer 'em.

Fight on? The Wildcats threw punches for 60 minutes Saturday.

About all that USC could do Saturday at Arizona Stadium was hang on, beating Jedd Fisch's Wildcats 45-37.

When Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams gained three yards on a kill-the-clock drive with 49 seconds remaining, he became animated, shaking his fist, flexing his muscles, shouting something to the football heavens.

Can you remember when a USC quarterback last got so emotional beating a team that has gone 4-21 over the last few seasons?

This was the best evidence yet that Arizona is getting closer and closer to success.

"It was an awesome, gutsy win,'' said USC coach Lincoln Riley. "So many guys stepped up.''

That's a welcome change from recent USC-Arizona games when the Trojans' coach usually yawned a bit and probably had difficulty remembering if he had played Arizona or Colorado.

Saturday's game was more promising than any of the 16 losses in Fisch's 1 ½ seasons because (1) the Trojans are ranked No. 10 and have a Heisman Trophy-caliber quarterback and (2) because once USC extended the lead to 31-16 late in the third quarter, the Wildcats didn't shrink.

They outscored USC 20-14 down the stretch, and that's about as good as you can hope for — especially when your talent-challenged defense yields 620 yards, which is 155 more than its previously porous average of 465 yards per game.

If you're looking for the positive, look at this: Arizona gained 543 yards against the Trojans, which is 162 more than the talent-rich USC defense has averaged.

"You can see why they're a top-10 team in the country,'' said Fisch. "There was not a time in the game we didn't feel we could go head-to-head with that team. We went head-to-head, toe-to-toe.''

OK, there needs to be a full-disclosure statement: USC arrived at Arizona Stadium beat up, still limping from a 43-42 loss at Utah two weeks earlier. Riley did not play all-world receiver Jordan Addison, starting linebackers Eric Gentry and Ralen Goforth, starting lineman Andrew Vorhees and four others in the regular rotation.

But so what? The Trojans simply fill those gaps with four- and five-star recruits. For example, Addison's replacement, second-teamer Tahj Washington, caught seven passes for 118 yards and two touchdowns.

And yet Arizona still had a chance to get possession and tie the game in the final minute. That's a clear step up from last month's 39-17 loss to Mississippi State and Oregon's dominating 49-22 win at Arizona Stadium three weeks ago.

It's not yet time for Fisch to look into the post-game TV cameras and say "we've arrived'' or even "we're arriving'' but he can genuinely say "we're getting there.''

The problem is that the Pac-12 is endowed with so many franchise-type quarterbacks that the Wildcats haven't been able to catch a break except for a victory over woebegone Colorado on Oct. 1.

Since mid-September, Arizona's defense has given up 16 touchdown passes to potential NFL draft pick QBs Will Rogers of Mississippi State, Jack Plummer of Cal, Bo Nix of Oregon, Michael Penix of Washington and now USC's Williams.

The most damaging number is that Arizona's defense has intercepted just one pass in the 191 attempts by those five game-changing QBs..

Until the defense can be reinforced with recruits and transfers, this will continue to be an unavoidable issue, especially with UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson and Utah's Cam Rising on the schedule the next two weeks.

Gulp.

Support from Tucson fans continues to be encouraging for a team that is 1-4 in the Pac-12. The announced crowd on Saturday, 44,006, was probably more like 39,000 or so, and although about 10,000 vacated the premises when USC took a 31-16 lead, the old stadium wasn't embarrassingly empty in the fourth quarter.

"We are just getting better,'' said Fisch. "We'll win enough of them as we continue here on this process.''

Fisch said he started six true freshmen against the Trojans. What kept the freshman-laden lineup from an implosion was that junior quarterback Jayden de Laura — the league's great escape artist — was again superb, throwing for 380 yards and avoiding sack after sack to run for 54 net yards.

"He's a phenomenal player,'' said Fisch. "I want him to get better every single week for as long as he's a Wildcat. I think we'd be very happy if that happens.''

The emerging star at Arizona is sophomore receiver Dorian Singer, who caught seven passes for 141 yards and three touchdowns. It's almost impossible to take your eyes off Singer on any pass pattern. He has made so many one-handed, falling-out-of-bounds, double-coverage passes that it makes you rub your eyes in disbelief.

It makes you think that someday one of those acrobatic catches will give Arizona a victory over an unsuspecting team, like maybe Washington State or Arizona State next month.