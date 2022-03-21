Greg Hansen: Wildcats have nothing to apologize for after NCAA Tournament run

In an 11-minute, 31-second stretch of the first half, the Wildcats missed 12 consecutive shots and fell hopelessly behind. Season over. It almost made you ask how Barnes’ team won 21 games and spent three months ranked in the Top 10.

But there is much more to Arizona’s early exit from the NCAA Tournament than just the end of the season. As the time-machine travelers from 1972 would’ve seen, the final piece of the Title IX movement is now in place.

The Wildcats have won a place in the hearts of the Tucson community.

A crowd of 8,333 paid to watch Monday’s game at McKale Center and they didn’t give up and go home after the Tar Heels surged to such leads as 23-9 and 46-27.

“They didn’t have a lot to cheer for,” said Barnes. “Sorry.”

With 3:54 remaining — North Carolina leading 54-39 — almost no one had left their seat. The noise was unabated, non-stop loud. It had been that way for the first 36 minutes, with fans standing, pleading for the Wildcats to rally.

They began to chant “UofA! UofA!’’ when it was 58-41 with 1:50 remaining. If that doesn’t shine a light on the 50th anniversary of Title IX, what does?