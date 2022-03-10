Greg Hansen: Wildcats' Pac-12 tourney win an exercise in survival

On Thursday, Stanford junior forward Spencer Jones was both Kaminsky and VanVleet. He scored a career-best 28 points. He exhausted Arizona’s defensive adjustments, scoring first on Bennedict Mathurin, next on Pelle Larsson and finally on Dalen Terry.

It was hauntingly similar to Tennessee forward John Fulkerson scoring a season-high 24 against the Wildcats in December. Somehow, Jones was not among the 15 Pac-12 players listed on the All-Pac-12 teams a few days ago — he was an honorable mention selection — but on Thursday he was “Mr. Big.” The instant the clock expired, Mathurin, Terry, Justin Kier and Christian Koloko jogged to Jones, giving him bro-hugs and knuckle bumps, as if to say: “You’re the man.”

For Arizona, it was an escape like few in March. Usually a “You’re the man” performance sends you home. But not this time for one reason: Koloko also played the best game of his career, with an unprecedented high of 24 points, with a best-ever shooting game, 10 for 12.

Koloko not only played well, he played smart. He stayed deep in the paint and didn’t force shots in traffic or step outside to find some space. “I took what they gave me,’’ he said, plainly.