Greg Hansen: Wildcats receive asterisks but little else as ruling body gets it right

Unless you have access to an Arizona men's basketball media guide, you would probably never know that the school’s 2007-08 team is officially listed with an 0-14 record, which is doubly confusing because the team, coached by Kevin O’Neill, played 34 games.

An asterisk supplies this explanation: "Results vacated due to NCAA infractions under a previous head coach."

That UA team, which went 19-14 and lost an NCAA Tournament first-round game against West Virginia, was forgotten faster than O’Neill, who was invited to leave the basketball program after one bumpy season.

Arizona’s crime? In 2006 and 2007, Lute Olson and his staff essentially helped a promoter stage a high school all-star basketball tournament in Tucson. After a two-year investigation, the NCAA said Arizona was guilty of "improper recruiting inducements and tryouts."

Pretty dramatic stuff, right? (Just kidding).

Beginning next year, Arizona’s basketball media guide will put an asterisk to use again. Under the NCAA’s direction, the UA must vacate its victories of the 2016-17 and 2017-18 seasons for using a player, Rawle Alkins, who allegedly accepted improper inducements.

Sean Miller’s 2017 Pac-12 Tournament championship team will go from 32-5 to 0-5. Arizona’s disappointing first-round flameout and loss to Buffalo at the 2018 NCAA Tournament will forever be listed not as a 27-8 club, but as an 9-8 team, reflecting the 23 games Alkins played in.

I’m guessing future Xavier men’s basketball media guides will not subtract those 50 victories from Miller’s career record.

In the 1,904 days since the FBI raided and searched the homes of Miller and assistant coach Book Richardson, a combined investigation of the UA basketball program by the FBI, the NCAA and the IARP (Independent Accountability Resolution Process) has finally given Arizona’s basketball program a knuckle-tap and basically said "you’re good."

The UA will pay a $5,000 fine and 1% of its annual basketball budget of about $13.5 million, or roughly $135.000.

That’s peanuts to an elite college basketball program, which probably spends 10 times that much to travel in private jets to all of its road games each season.

Can you imagine the money the NCAA and FBI spent to investigate the UA basketball program? It wouldn’t be a surprise if it exceeded several million dollars in attorney fees alone.

Was it worth it? What a waste of money, time and resources.

Richardson and fellow UA assistant coach Mark Phelps lost their jobs and have been reduced to coaching at basketball academies for teenagers. The UA compliance staff will now be required to attend a regional rules seminar for the next three years.

New coach Tommy Lloyd and his staff will work with one less scholarship and some reduced recruiting days, but that’s about it.

UA president Robert C. Robbins, left, and athletic director Dave Heeke say were proactive in placing the Wildcats on a self-imposed postseason ban in the 2020-21 season.

Arizona athletic director Dave Heeke and president Robert C. Robbins were wisely proactive during the long investigation, placing the men's basketball program on a self-imposed postseason ban for the 2020-21 season, which was the one penalty the school and its fans feared most.

That’s why every basketball fan in Tucson exhaled Wednesday when the IARP basically said that Arizona was being released for time served, for firing Richardson and Phelps and neutering the 2020-21 season.

The NCAA issued a "public reprimand and censure" of Arizona, which has about as much impact as vacating a few now-meaningless victories in a media guide.

The loser?

Even though the IARP did not charge him with any violations, Miller’s reputation has been stained. His career trajectory took a steep downturn, from a Top 25 program at Arizona to Xavier. At 54, he has enough time to move past four messy seasons at Arizona and demonstrate that he indeed promotes an atmosphere of compliance.

To its credit, the NCAA this time didn’t punish the wrong people, as has been its long and head-shaking history in investigative situations. Lloyd and Azuolas Tubelis and Oumar Ballo won’t be punished for what Miller’s staff did six or seven years ago.

In the spring of 1983, the NCAA placed Arizona’s football program on a two-year postseason ban, and also barred the Wildcats from playing on TV for two seasons. But it punished the wrong people. It punished coach Larry Smith and his star players, Chuck Cecil, David Adams and Byron Evans, instead of the coaches and administrators working under coach Tony Mason and athletic director Dave Strack from 1977-79. The previous administration was ruled to have engaged in supplying improper financial aid and breaking recruiting rules.

This time the NCAA and the IARP got it right, even though it took about four years too long.

Since the NCAA created an infractions committee in 1950, it has officially investigated and punished Pac-12 programs 63 times. In 33 of those cases, it implemented postseason bans of two or more years.

In 1971, the NCAA placed Cal’s track team on indefinite probation for abuses of academic eligibility rules. That probation turned out to be four years, officially the most ever in the Pac-12.

Unofficially, Arizona's basketball program served longer: five years and two months under suspicion, subject to public ridicule and doubt. You can't fix that negative perception with a simple asterisk.

Arizona Wildcats dismissed Sean Miller has head coach on Wednesday after 12 seasons at the helm. Miller led the Wildcats to 302 victories, five Pac-12 championships and three Elite Eight appearances.

Contact sports columnist Greg Hansen at 520-573-4362 or ghansen@tucson.com. On Twitter: @ghansen711

