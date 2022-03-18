Greg Hansen: Wildcats' sometimes-sloppy showing still something to savor

The most sobering of all statistics in college basketball — one not even tracked by KenPom.com — is “sent home too soon” losses.

For almost 40 years, Arizona fans have endured the crushing “sent home too soon” torment of losing to East Tennessee State, UNLV, Santa Clara, Buffalo and so many others that they have come to appreciate what it means to beat Wright State and avoid the dreaded “your plane is on the tarmac” messenger.

Wright State had its one shining moment Friday, and even though it fell behind 16-5, it probably maxed out, fighting back, leaving without regrets for its brief time in the spotlight. The Raiders have a different kind of appreciation than Arizona does. The Raiders have played 1,063 games in history; only five of those games have been in the NCAA Tournament.

That’s 0.4%. To the Raiders, it was like a golfer getting a chance to play at Augusta National. Even though they shot an 88, they’ll remember being on the same stage as the No. 1 seeded Wildcats, holding steady against all of those players they’ll someday be watching in the NBA.