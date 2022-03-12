Hansen's Sunday Notebook: Casual Cat Tommy Lloyd highlight of memorable hoops season

Nico Montanez posts best-ever finish

Tucsonan Nico Montanez , a multiple state champion from St. Augustine High School and All-American distance runner at BYU, had his finest moment as a pro last week, winning the USATF 15-meter championship last week in Jacksonville, Florida. Montanez, who trains in Flagstaff, earned $10,000 for the victory, which included beating Oregon Ducks NCAA champion and Olympian Galen Rupp . Montanez now prepares for next month’s Boston Marathon, in which he stacks up as one of the 10 favorites.

Sun Devils stuck in the mediocre middle

On his weekly radio program in Phoenix last week, Arizona State athletic director Ray Anderson was strong in his endorsement of bringing basketball coach Bobby Hurley back for his eighth season, even though Hurley has won just 52% of his games and a single NCAA Tournament game. Said Anderson: “Let’s go into next year and really show that we can manage this portal, this new way of having to put together a roster.” Isn’t that what all ADs of middle-tier programs are always going to say? ASU isn’t going to get the traditional four-star recruits. So it will model itself after transfer-rich Oregon, but who doesn’t want to do that? Utah, Cal, Washington, USC and WSU will do the same thing. Life in the middle is tough. The hot shot 20-year-old transfers of today did not grow up watching Hurley play at Duke 30 years ago. It’s almost like thinking the young Jason Terry of 1996, being recruited by Lute Olson to Arizona, had a recall of 1960s stars Oscar Robertson and Bob Cousy.