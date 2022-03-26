Hansen's Sunday Notebook: Loss shows Wildcats they need to get older, tougher

Sean Miller talks joy, balance in presser

I watched Sean Miller’s 21-minute welcome-back-to-Xavier press conference Friday and was struck by one thing. He said he has found more balance in his life since being fired at Arizona. "You have to find time for joy," he said. Miller smiled a lot, which was not his look in Tucson. When Xavier AD Greg Christopher announced the hiring of Miller last week, he said "We are confident that Sean will be an even better coach having weathered the storm at Arizona." That’s a bit off. Miller was the storm at Arizona. But at 53, he has time to change paths and enjoy the ride in his return to Xavier rather than let the job consume him.