Hansen's Sunday Notebook: Pac-12's inaction could cost Wildcats a chance at hosting NCAA Tournament

Will Kreamer back in coaching

Will Kreamer’s football odyssey is one for the books: He was a starting lineman on Ollie Mayfield’s historic back-to-back Tucson High state championship teams of 1970 and 1971, and later the head coach at Sahuaro, Santa Rita and Tucson High, winning 56 games. He became an athletic director at Sabino, Tucson and Ironwood Ridge high schools and somehow found time to be a head coach in the Italian pro football league. Last week, Kreamer returned to coaching. He will be an assistant coach under new Ironwood Ridge coach Dale Stott. There’s a ton of history involved in that reunion. Stott is an Amphi grad, part of the Panthers; 1975 state championship team, a team that produced starting Arizona QB Jim Krohn. While graduating from the UA medical school, Stott became an assistant under Kreamer in the mid 1980s at Santa Rita. Stott recently moved his medical practice from St., George, Utah, to Tucson, to be close to family. It would be encouraging to see Stott and Kreamer rebuild Ironwood Ridge to state power status; under Gary Minor and Matt Johnson, the Nighthawks went 103-41 during the school’s first 12 years, winning the 2013 state title.