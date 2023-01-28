 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hansen's Sunday Notebook: UA women's hoops great Smith added to McKale Ring of Honor

Arizona women's basketball logo 3 NEW

The Star's longtime columnist on his Top 10 moments in McKale Center's 50-year history, celebrating the addition of UA women's basketball great Kirsten Smith to the Ring of Honor, hope for future Arizona/UCLA men's basketball games to be on campus (no neutral sites), a big upcoming basketball matchup between Pima Community College and Cochise College and more...

I walked into McKale Center Friday and saw a new name in the Arizona women’s basketball Ring of Honor: Kirsten Smith.

There has been no public announcement, but at the Feb. 17 Arizona-Utah game, the do-everything guard from Boise, Idaho, will join Adia Barnes, Dee Dee Wheeler, Ify Ibekwe, Davelyn Whyte and Shawtinice Polk as the sixth ex-Wildcat in the Ring of Honor.

“We’re going to have a mini-reunion, with eight or 10 of my former (1982-86) teammates,’’ said Smith, now known as Kirsten Smith Cambron. “I’ll be coming to Tucson with my husband, our kids, their spouses and our grandkids.’’

McKale Center was built at the University of Arizona in the early 1970s. There have been updates through the years.

It is a much-deserved honor for Cambron, who left Arizona in 1986 as its career leading scorer, with the highest season scoring average and as its all-time leader in assists and free-throw percentage.

Cambron, who is 5-feet 5-inches, led the UA in scoring, assists and rebounding in one season, even though she was the smallest player on the roster.

More? She sang the national anthem before one game in 1986.

It’s a credit to UA athletic director Dave Heeke and senior associate women’s AD Erica Barnes that they spent the time to research historical records to find Smith deserved Ring of Honor mention.

A new clause in the list of qualifications says that in addition to statistics and awards, an athlete that brought “recognition, distinction and honor to the sports program’’ would gain consideration. In that regard, Cambron had the whole package.

Contact sports columnist Greg Hansen at GHansenAZStar@gmail.com. On Twitter: @ghansen711

