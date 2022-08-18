Rather than type a couple of paragraphs explaining the excellence of the 2013 Salpointe Catholic High School football team, the following 10 regular season scores are more descriptive:
Salpointe 48, Peoria Liberty 7. Salpointe 47, Encino Crespi 7. Salpointe 46, Sunnyside 0. Salpointe 40, Tempe Marcos de Niza 0. Salpointe 56, Mountain View 9. Salpointe 63, Rincon/University 0. Salpointe 51, Casa Grande Vista Grande 0. Salpointe 48, Ironwood Ridge 9.
Salpointe 49, Tucson High 7.
After beating the Badgers, going 10-0 and outscoring its opponents 497-53, Tucson High coach Justin Argraves put the Lancers’ success in perspective.
"They are, quite frankly, the best team in the state of Arizona right now," he said.
Argraves said what many were thinking. For the first time since Vern Friedli’s 1979 Amphitheater Panthers went undefeated to win the big-school’s state championship — 34 years earlier — a Tucson team appeared to be as good as any of the Phoenix mega-powers, maybe better.
Coach Dennis Bene’s Lancers added an exclamation point to Argraves’ statement in the playoffs. Salpointe crushed Yuma Cibola 54-7, Peoria Liberty 45-14 and Glendale Deer Valley 55-7.
It set the stage for an anticipated state championship showdown against Scottsdale Chaparral, which had won the Division II state titles in 2009, 2010 and 2011.
Salpointe rolled, 46-20, before a crowd of about 20,000 at Arizona Stadium.
"For some people, this was a 20-year journey," said Salpointe assistant coach Rocco Bene, Dennis’ brother. "We just wouldn’t let up."
Maxpreps.com ranked Salpointe No. 30 of all prep football teams nationally, and No. 2 in Arizona behind 14-0 Division I champion Phoenix Mountain Pointe.
It’s unfortunate the Arizona Interscholastic Committee couldn’t arrange a Salpointe-Mountain Pointe game to determine the state’s true football champion of 2013.
"It has been historical in a sense that this (championship) has meaning to anyone who has ever coached or played at Salpointe," said Dennis Bene. "Now we can all call ourselves champions."
Salpointe Catholic coach Dennis Bene pumps his fists in the air in front of the Lancers' fans as the final second tick down during the Division II state championship game.
Mike Christy, Arizona Daily Star 2013
Salpointe began playing high school football in 1952. It reached the state finals (but lost) in 1981 and 1991, but it had never deployed a team like the 2013 Lancers, which outscored its opponents 697-101.
Bene paid his dues. Starting in 2009, the Lancers had gone, in order, 9-1, 10-2, 9-2 and 12-2 before winning the big one. It wasn’t a surprise.
Salpointe might’ve had the state’s most valuable player and certainly the most productive, senior Cameron Denson. He caught 19 touchdown passes for 1,453 yards, rushed for 394 yards — including two games as an emergency starting QB — and returned four interceptions for touchdowns.
Salpointe quarterback Andrew Cota, right, cuts back in front of Peoria Liberty's AC Galicia during the first quarter of their Nov. 15, 2013 game.
Mike Christy, Arizona Daily Star 2013
Denson was surrounded by seven first team all-city players: quarterback Andrew Cota, receiver Kaelin Deboskie, offensive linemen Austin Weaver and Breeon Auzenne, defensive lineman Brandt Davidson and linebackers Taylor Powell and Jake Casteel.
Casteel made a state-leading 167 tackles and Powell made 161, forming one of the most imposing linebacking crews in state history. The second team all-city club featured offensive lineman Gabe Sandoval, defensive lineman Justin Holt, linebacker Kevin Hamlett and defensive back Santiago Nieto.
"The most amazing thing about Cam is that everybody we played knew he was going to get the ball and they still couldn’t stop him," Bene said. "In my opinion, he’s the best player in the state."
Salpointe Catholic's Dominic Pedrotty, left, and Trent Daigle keep Mountain View's Garrett Darmer from hauling in a Hail Mary throw late in the fourth quarter of the Lancers' 56-9 win on Oct. 4, 2013.
Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star 2013
Bene was an all-city quarterback for Salpointe in the early 1980s before entering veterinary school in Missouri and moving to Nevada to work as a veterinarian. But he soon left that profession to move back to Tucson, work in the family paving/asphalt business and become an assistant coach at his alma mater.
Salpointe Catholic football coach Dennis Bene goes over plays as he meets with his coaching staff in his office before practice on Nov. 21, 2013. Bene retired in 2019.
Mike Christy, Arizona Daily Star 2013
Bene was named head coach in 2001, and soon turned the Lancers into Tucson’s leading high school football program. Salpointe went 184-43 over 19 seasons, which included state runner-up finishes in 2017 and 2018.
"I’ve accomplished about all I can," Bene said when he announced his retirement in 2019. "I have memories that will last a lifetime."
Photos: Dennis Bene retires as Salpointe High School football coach
Dennis Bene, Salpointe HS football coach
Salpointe's head coach Dennis Bene gathers his players for a post game talk after beating Vista Grande in the season finale at Salpointe High School, Tucson, Ariz., Nov. 1, 2019.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Dennis Bene, Salpointe HS football coach
Salpointe's head coach Dennis Bene listens to Charlie Raetzman during the third quarter of the Lancers' game against Vista Grande in the season finale at Salpointe High School, Tucson, Ariz., Nov. 1, 2019.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Dennis Bene, Salpointe HS football coach
Salpointe's head coach Dennis Bene holds senior Trent Strong during the Senior Night ceremonies before kick-off against Vista Grande at Salpointe High School, Tucson, Ariz., Nov. 1, 2019.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Dennis Bene, Salpointe HS football coach
Salpointe's head coach Dennis Bene gathers his Lancers before they head back to the field for the second half against Vista Grande at Salpointe High School, Tucson, Ariz., Nov. 1, 2019.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Dennis Bene, Salpointe HS football coach
Head coach Dennis Bene runs his offensive unit through game films of their upcoming opponent as Lancers prepare to travel to Catalina Foothills, Tucson, Ariz., Oct. 23, 2019.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Dennis Bene, Salpointe HS football coach
Salpointe head coach Dennis Bene proves to running back Bijan Robinson he has big hands too, during the team's practice session, Tucson, Ariz., Oct. 22, 2019.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Dennis Bene, Salpointe HS football coach
Salpointe head coach Dennis Bene fills in a bit, taking a few snaps as a running back while working with his offensive unit at practice, Tucson, Ariz., Oct. 15, 2019.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Dennis Bene, Salpointe HS football coach
Salpointe's head coach Dennis Bene and his staff watch the Lancers on a goal line stand late in the fourth quarter against Casa Grande at Salpointe High School, Tucson, Ariz., Oct. 11, 2019.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Dennis Bene, Salpointe HS football coach
Salpointe head coach Dennis Bene working with the team, Tucson, Ariz., Oct. 22, 2019.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Dennis Bene, Salpointe HS football coach
Salpointe Lancers head coach Dennis Bene watches as his team takes on the Glendale Cactus Cobras during a game at Salpointe Catholic High School Friday, Sept. 20, 2019.
Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star
Dennis Bene, Salpointe HS football coach
Head coach Dennis Bene talks to the offensive unit during a pre-practice meant with his Salpointe Lancers, Tucson, Ariz., Oct. 23, 2019.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Dennis Bene, Salpointe HS football coach
Head coach Dennis Bene signals a play as the Lancers runs through their offensive scheme at Salpointe High School, Tucson, Ariz., Oct. 23, 2019.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Dennis Bene, Salpointe HS football coach
Head coach Dennis Bene gathers his Salpointe Lancers at mid-field for a post-practice talks, Tucson, Ariz., Oct. 23, 2019.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Dennis Bene, Salpointe HS football coach
Salpointe's head coach Dennis Bene walks off the field after his last regular season game in charge of the Lancers' in their season finale against Vista Grande at Salpointe High School, Tucson, Ariz., Nov. 1, 2019.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Dennis Bene, Salpointe HS football coach
Salpointe head coach Dennis Bene watches his team go against Casa Grande at Salpointe High School, Tucson, Ariz., Oct. 11, 2019.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Sapolinte HS football coach Dennis Bene
Head coach Dennis Bene gathers his Lancers for a pre-game talk just before their practice session at Salpointe High School, Tucson, Ariz., August 7, 2019.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Sapolinte HS football coach Dennis Bene
Head coach Dennis Bene, left, talks routes with a receiver during Salpointe Catholic High School football practice at the school, 1545 E. Copper St., on Aug. 1, 2018, in Tucson.
Mike Christy / Arizona Daily Star
Sapolinte HS football coach Dennis Bene
Salpointe's head coach Dennis Bene pleads his case to the head referee in the third quarter against Del Valle at Salpionte High School on September 7, 2018, Tucson, Ariz.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Sapolinte HS football coach Dennis Bene
Salpointe's head coach Dennis Bene gives his quarterback Jackson Bolin (14) the offensive play as the clock winds down on the Lancer's 27-0 win overTucson at Kino Sports Complex, Friday, September 8, 2017, Tucson, Ariz.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Sapolinte HS football coach Dennis Bene
Salpointe head coach Dennis Bene walks off the field after the first half of the Salpointe Catholic vs. Cienega high school football game at Cienega High School, 12775 E. Mary Ann Cleveland Way, on Sept. 28, 2017, in Vail, Ariz.
Mike Christy / Arizona Daily Star
Sapolinte HS football coach Dennis Bene
Salpointe's head coach Dennis Bene looks for answers in trying to solve the Saguaro defense in the second quarter of their 4A state championship game at Arizona Stadium, Saturday, December 2, 2017, Tucson, Ariz.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Sapolinte HS football coach Dennis Bene
Salpointe Catholic running back Mario Padilla, right, hugs head coach Dennis Bene following the Lancers' victory against Sunrise Mountain in the 4A state semifinal playoff football game on Friday, Nov. 17, 2017.
Ralph Freso / for the Arizona Daily Star
Sapolinte HS football coach Dennis Bene
Salpointe Catholic head coach Dennis Bene yells at an official after an interception against Sunrise Mountain was ruled incomplete during the first half of their 4A state semifinal playoff football game on Friday, Nov. 17, 2017.
Ralph Freso / for the Arizona Daily Star
Sapolinte HS football coach Dennis Bene
Salpointe's head coach Dennis Bene adjusts his offensive unit during a second quarter drive against Mountain View at Salpointe High Schoo on August 26, 2016, Tucson, Ariz.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Sapolinte HS football coach Dennis Bene
Salpointe's head coach Dennis Bene sends his quarterback Sean Barton (15) in with a play on a Lancer drive late in the third quarter against Marcos de Niza in their 4A state playoff game at Salpointe Catholic High School, Thursday, November 10, 2016, Tucson.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Sapolinte HS football coach Dennis Bene
Salpointe Catholic High School senior Taylor Powell shakes hands with football coach Dennis Bene during the signing day celebration in 2015.
A.E. Araiza / Arizona Daily Star
Sapolinte HS football coach Dennis Bene
Cameron Denson hugs head football coach Dennis Bene at a ceremony for the Salpointe High School athletes signing letters of intent, Wednesday, February 5, 2014, Tucson.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Sapolinte HS football coach Dennis Bene
A shaft of sunlight beaming through rain falling east of the school falls on head coach Dennis Bene and the Lancers during practice at Salpointe High School, July 29, 2015, Tucson.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Sapolinte HS football coach Dennis Bene
Head coach Dennis Bene teaches blocking technique during practice at Salpointe High School, July 29, 2015.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Sapolinte HS football coach Dennis Bene
Salpointe's head coach Dennis Bene watches the game unfold from his perch atop the announcer's box against Tucson in the third quarter of their game at Salpointe Catholic High School on Oct. 23, 2015, Tucson.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Sapolinte HS football coach Dennis Bene
Salpointe Catholic High School football coach Dennis Bene shares a moment with daughter Mia Bene, 8, during practice on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2013, at the high school, 1545 E. Copper St., in Tucson.
Mike Christy / Arizona Daily Star
Sapolinte HS football coach Dennis Bene
Salpointe Catholic High School football coach Dennis Bene goes over plays as he meets with his coaching staff in his office before practice on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2013, at the high school, 1545 E. Copper St., in Tucson.
Mike Christy / Arizona Daily Star
Sapolinte HS football coach Dennis Bene
Salpointe Catholic High School football coach Dennis Bene watches his team practice on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2013, at the high school, 1545 E. Copper St., in Tucson, Ariz. Bene leads his squad into Friday's state semifinal game against Glendale Deer Valley High School at Marana High School.
Mike Christy / Arizona Daily Star
Sapolinte HS football coach Dennis Bene
Salpointe Catholic High School football coach Dennis Bene meets with his coaching staff in his office before practice on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2013.
Mike Christy / Arizona Daily Star
Sapolinte HS football coach Dennis Bene
Salpointe Catholic High School football coach Dennis Bene leads the team as they break for practice on Nov. 21, 2013.
Mike Christy / Arizona Daily Star
Sapolinte HS football coach Dennis Bene
Salpointe head coach Dennis Bene hugs his family as the second tick down during the fourth quarter of the Division II state championship high school football game between Scottsdale Chaparral and Salpointe Catholic on Friday, Nov. 29, 2013, at Arizona Stadium in Tucson, Ariz. Salpointe won the state title with a 46-20 victory over the Firebirds.
Mike Christy / Arizona Daily Star
Sapolinte HS football coach Dennis Bene
Salpointe head coach Dennis Bene pumps his fists in the air in front of the Lancer fans as the second tick down during the Division II state championship high school football game between Scottsdale Chaparral and Salpointe Catholic on Friday, Nov. 29, 2013, at Arizona Stadium in Tucson, Ariz. Salpointe won the state title with a 46-20 victory over the Firebirds.
Mike Christy / Arizona Daily Star
Sapolinte HS football coach Dennis Bene
Salpointe head coach Dennis Bene is treated to an ice water bath as the seconds tick down during the second half of the Division II state championship high school football game between Scottsdale Chaparral and Salpointe Catholic on Friday, Nov. 29, 2013, at Arizona Stadium in Tucson, Ariz. Salpointe won the state title with a 46-20 victory over the Firebirds.
Mike Christy / Arizona Daily Star
Sapolinte HS football coach Dennis Bene
Salpointe's Dennis Bene celebrates with his players after their 30-14 win one previously unbeaten Ironwood Ridge at Salpointe Catholic High School, Friday, October 26, 2012,Tucson.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Sapolinte HS football coach Dennis Bene
Salpointe Catholic assistant coach Bob Logan gets head coach Dennis Bene with a pie after winning his 100th game against Ironwood Ridge on Friday, October 28, 2011, in Tucson, Ariz. Salpointe won 27-13.
A.E. Araiza / Arizona Daily Star
Sapolinte HS football coach Dennis Bene
Salpointe Catholic coach Dennis Bene greets his players after winning his 100th game as the team defeated Ironwood Ridge High School 27-13 on Friday, October 28, 2011, in Tucson.
A.E. Araiza / Arizona Daily Star
Sapolinte HS football coach Dennis Bene
Salpointe head football coach Dennis Bene talks to his team as quarterback Trevor Eggleston listens closely during practice on August 10th, 2007.
James S. Wood / Arizona Daily Star
Sapolinte HS football coach Dennis Bene
Salpointe's Chris Ciarvella (54) and his teammates celebrate after dousing their head coach Dennis Bene with water in celebration of their win over Sunnyside 27-16 in 2006.
Renee Bracamonte / Tucson Citizen
Sapolinte HS football coach Dennis Bene
Salpointe Catholic head coach Dennis Bene exhorts his team before practice on August 16, 2004.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Sapolinte HS football coach Dennis Bene
Salpointe head coach Dennis Bene speaks to the offensive line during a scrimmage at practice, August 12, 2003.
Renee Sauer / Arizona Daily Star
Sapolinte HS football coach Dennis Bene
Salpointe head Football coach Dennis Bene talks with his players during his football teams practice held at Salpointe on November 26, 2002.
James S. Wood / Arizona Daily Star
Dennis Bene
Salpointe High School quarterback Dennis Bene (11) during a game against Amphitheater High School in Tucson, October, 1993.
Ron Medvescek / Arizona Daily Star
Dennis Bene
Salpointe High School quarterback Dennis Bene (11) gets off a pass just before getting tacked by Sunnyside High School defenders in September, 1983.
Benjie Sanders / Arizona Daily Star
Dennis Bene
Salpointe High School quarterback Dennis Bene (11) during a game against Amphitheater High School in Tucson, October, 1993.
Ron Medvescek / Arizona Daily Star
Contact sports columnist Greg Hansen at 520-573-4362 or
ghansen@tucson.com. On Twitter: @ghansen711
