As the Arizona high school football season enters Week 5, the Star presents our weekly look back at the best of last week while charging ahead toward what we might be able to expect from programs across Tucson and surrounding communities this Friday night.

Team of the week

Despite being younger than COVID-19, Mica Mountain made a statement on Friday, routing previously unbeaten Sabino 49-7.

It’s the Thunderbolts’ second full season of varsity play, while Sabino has made the state championship game nine times, winning three times.

Stat book I

• Canyon del Oro senior Kayden Luke ran for 241 yards and three touchdowns on 12 carries last week, good for an average of 20.1 yards per rush, in the 50-20 win over Desert View. He’s sixth on the AIA’s statewide (all classes/conferences) list in yards rushing with 542.

Recruiting trail

Salpointe Catholic hosts Surprise Valley Vista. In addition to Salpointe's growing list of college prospects, Beloit College has offered Valley Vista (0-3 on the year) senior quarterback Miles Pringle a scholarship. According to arizonavarsity.com, the Wisconsin school has offered 38 players in Arizona.

Quotable

“I wouldn’t say it’s a good thing but, for some reason, after second half we get a little more focused, realize we’re in a football game. But that is something we should change because we’ve got to pop off first play, first snap,” Catalina sophomore QB Eli Gurnett told azpreps365.com.

Still, the Trojans, thanks in part to senior running back Sage Antone's 251 yards on 18 carries, beat Florence ALA-Anthem South 30-20 at home Friday to secure Catalina's first 3-0 start since 2005 and fifth ever (a history that goes back to 1955). Catalina went 1-9 in 2022 and 1-9 in 2021 — their only win both seasons by forfeit. They didn't play in 2020 and went 1-9 in 2019, beating Tanque Verde 14-12.

Catalina plays at Bisbee (1-2) Friday night.

Stat book II

• Marana senior quarterback Jason Wood passed for 419 yards, going 36 for 57, in the Tigers’ 29-24 loss at Gilbert Higley. Marana junior receiver Dezmen Roebuck had 14 catches for 200 yards.

Going social

"My favorite stat of the season so far: Academic eligibility got ran for Pueblo football this morning and we had 100 academically eligible athletes in the football program. Only 1 out of 44 varsity athletes was ineligible. Massive improvement from where we started 3 years ago!!"

On the field, the Warriors are 2-1 following their 27-0 win over west-side rival Cholla last week.

Next level

UA added Sabino alum and defensive back Nezayah Stubblefield and defensive lineman To’afiaoalii Fruean, a Sierra Vista Buena alumnus, to the roster as walk-ons this season (as reported by Jason Scheer of WildcatAuthority.com). Stubblefield transferred from Ottawa University (AZ) but did not play last year in his first in college. Fruean is a true freshman.

Stat book III

• Buena sophomore running back Michael Lujan ran for 136 on 16 carries in the Colts’ 33-28 win over Catalina Foothills. Meanwhile, Buena junior running back Andres Bonilla rushed for 121 on 14 attempts.

Games of the week

Canyon Del Oro (3-0) at Amphitheater (2-1)

Location: 125 W Yavapai Road

Notable: Amphitheater Public Schools’ first two high schools face off for the first time since 2019. Although CDO has won 13 straight in the series, dating back to 2004, Amphi features junior fullback Jacob Espinoza, who is 10th in the 4A in rushing with 319, according to the AIA.

The rivalry series dates back to 1967, according to azfootballarchives.com, a 21-0 CDO win.

Cienega (2-1) at Walden Grove (0-2)

Location: 15510 South Sahuarita Park Road

Notable: Cienega and Walden Grove meet for this first time in what could be an early must win tilt. The Bobcats rebounded after their loss at 6A Mesa Desert Ridge to win two straight. Walden Grove started the season 0-2 with losses to 3-0 Northwest Christian and 3-0 Phoenix Arcadia.

The Red Wolves started last year 1-2 before winning seven in a row and barely missing out on the playoffs.

Video vault

Check out these additional highlights from last week’s all-East side matchup that saw Mica Mountain overpower Sabino, 49-7.

Picture this

The Star's photo gallery from Rincon/University's matchup with Safford in Tucson — an eventual 49-17 win by the visitors from Safford.

