ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates – If there was anybody on Arizona’s roster fully prepared for the otherworldly heat blast of a UAE summer, it was probably sophomore center Dylan Anderson.

He’s from the Phoenix area, after all.

When the Wildcats arrived Thursday from Tel Aviv, the temperature was starting to push 110 and the humidity rose into the 30% range and, even at 2 a.m. Thursday, it was still 100 degrees and 34% humidity.

It was a furnace blast, combined with a malfunctioning swamp cooler.

But Anderson didn’t sweat it.

“It seems similar,” he said. “Just a little bit more humid.”

Similarly, Anderson didn’t make a big deal out of the opportunity he received Monday against Israel Select. UA coach Tommy Lloyd said going into the trip that he would throw out all sorts of starting lineups and combinations, and Anderson received a start and 15 minutes of time.

He responded with 11 points and five rebounds while hitting 4 of 7 shots.

“It doesn’t make a difference who’s on the court,” Anderson said. “All we’re looking for is to win.”

Stream supreme

While there was no announced YouTube page or website assigned to carry Thursday’s Arizona-UAE game as of late Wednesday, it appears the game will be livestreamed — not unlike Monday’s UA win over Israel Select in Tel Aviv — via Arizona’s YouTube Channel. The game is scheduled for a 2 a.m. tipoff, Arizona time (1 p.m. local in Abu Dhabi).

For those who don’t want to get up at 2 a.m. — or stay up until 2 a.m. — it is also expected to be archived on YouTube. Head to Tucson.com/Pascoe for a direct link while the game is live, or for the replay after it’s over.

Helping hands

When the Wildcats hit the ground on a road trip, that’s usually when UA equipment manager Brian Brigger goes to work. Brigger is responsible for shepherding the Wildcats’ baggage from airplane to bus to hotel and back, but on Wednesday did no such thing.

That’s because the Wildcats’ flight had landed in Abu Dhabi, where service staffers appear to be everywhere at times. Bags were taken from the plane and, before Brigger knew it, arranged at the team’s hotel.

“It was just weird to me,” Brigger said. “I usually end up doing that stuff.”

So far so good

USA Basketball put together a young roster for the 2023 World Cup, placing a bet on enthusiasm and chemistry for a tournament that isn’t always the first choice of NBA players who have short offseasons.

But the Americans beat defending World Cup champion Spain 98-88 on Sunday to improve to 3-0 in warmup games so far this summer. In Abu Dhabi, Team USA is scheduled to face Greece on Friday and Germany on Sunday; both games are scheduled for 9 a.m.

“It’s going really well,” USA and Warriors coach Steve Kerr said. “We’ve got some things to iron out but I’m really pleased with this team and the way the staff is clicking. Everybody seems to be enjoying themselves.”

Kerr said it might help that several players have family with them, while his wife, Margot, is also along for the ride. So even for a coach who has often gone on a ride well into June with the Warriors, there’s no complaints.

“What would you rather do, coach a group of guys and travel overseas” or not? Kerr said. “My wife’s with me. We’re having a good time. We were just in Spain for a week. That sounds more fun than sitting at home.

“It’d be different maybe for me if our kids were under the roof, but they’ve all moved out and we’re empty nesters.”

Home away from home

Thanks to the folks at Hyundai, the city of Tucson seems to be getting publicity all over the world these days.