Arizona Rattlers thump Tucson Sugar Skulls to split season series

Sugar Skulls main logo
Tucson Sugar Skulls

The Tucson Sugar Skulls will have to wait another week to clinch a postseason spot. 

Tucson fell to the Arizona Rattlers 54-24 Saturday night at Footprint Center, splitting the regular season series. The Sugar Skulls took down their in-state nemesis last month for the first time in franchise history. 

Sugar Skulls quarterback Daquan Neal, who entered Saturday with two interceptions on the season, tossed three interceptions in the setback. 

Tucson is now 1-8 against the Rattlers all-time going back to the 2019 season. 

Up next: Tucson (7-6) will travel to face the San Diego Strike Force (3-10) on Saturday at 7:05 p.m. 

Contact sports producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter: @JustinESports

Sports producer

Justin writes stories and produces digital content about UA football and basketball and high school football. A Tucson native, Justin graduated from the UA in 2017 and is the host of the Wildcast Podcast and a radio host on ESPN Tucson.

