Arizona Rattlers thump Tucson Sugar Skulls to split season series

The Tucson Sugar Skulls will have to wait another week to clinch a postseason spot.

Tucson fell to the Arizona Rattlers 54-24 Saturday night at Footprint Center, splitting the regular season series. The Sugar Skulls took down their in-state nemesis last month for the first time in franchise history.

Sugar Skulls quarterback Daquan Neal, who entered Saturday with two interceptions on the season, tossed three interceptions in the setback.

Tucson is now 1-8 against the Rattlers all-time going back to the 2019 season.

Up next: Tucson (7-6) will travel to face the San Diego Strike Force (3-10) on Saturday at 7:05 p.m.

Contact sports producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter: @JustinESports

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.



Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.