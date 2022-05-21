Daquan Neal's 7 TDs powers Tucson Sugar Skulls over San Diego Strike Force

In his first game back under center after his tryout with the Indianapolis Colts, Daquan Neal didn't miss a beat and scored seven all-purpose touchdowns in the Tucson Sugar Skulls' 69-65 win over the San Diego Strike Force on Saturday.

Neal passed for five touchdowns, while rushing for two scores in the Sugar Skulls' fifth win of the season. Tucson (5-4) avenged its 67-66 loss to the Strike Force (2-7) earlier this season at Tucson Arena.

The Sugar Skulls are averaging 53.1 points per game this season, which ranks second in the IFL behind the Arizona Rattlers.

Up next: Tucson will return home for a three-game home stand against Northern Arizona (Saturday), Bay Area Panthers (June 11) and Vegas Knight Hawks (June 18), with every game kicking off at 6:05 p.m. Sugar Skulls have a bye week on June 4.

Contact sports producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter: @JustinESports

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.



Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.