Daquan Neal's 7 TDs powers Tucson Sugar Skulls over San Diego Strike Force

Sugar Skulls main logo
Tucson Sugar Skulls

In his first game back under center after his tryout with the Indianapolis Colts, Daquan Neal didn't miss a beat and scored seven all-purpose touchdowns in the Tucson Sugar Skulls' 69-65 win over the San Diego Strike Force on Saturday. 

Neal passed for five touchdowns, while rushing for two scores in the Sugar Skulls' fifth win of the season. Tucson (5-4) avenged its 67-66 loss to the Strike Force (2-7) earlier this season at Tucson Arena. 

The Sugar Skulls are averaging 53.1 points per game this season, which ranks second in the IFL behind the Arizona Rattlers. 

Up next: Tucson will return home for a three-game home stand against Northern Arizona (Saturday), Bay Area Panthers (June 11) and Vegas Knight Hawks (June 18), with every game kicking off at 6:05 p.m. Sugar Skulls have a bye week on June 4. 

Contact sports producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter: @JustinESports

Be the first to know

Sports producer

Justin writes stories and produces digital content about UA football and basketball and high school football. A Tucson native, Justin graduated from the UA in 2017 and is the host of the Wildcast Podcast and a radio host on ESPN Tucson.

