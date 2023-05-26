Some enjoy Tucson's mountain ranges, others appreciate the top-tier culinary scene in a city that's less than a two-hour drive away from the Mexico border.

But several, including Dixie Wooten, thoroughly enjoy Tucson for the weather. For nearly four years of his life, Wooten absorbed the pristine weather as head coach and general manager of the Tucson Sugar Skulls before the IFL franchise dismissed him and promoted offensive coordinator Hurtis Chinn to head coach.

In Wooten's last two seasons as Tucson's leader, the Sugar Skulls went 15-16 overall, including a 9-7 campaign last year.

Wooten, a former IFL Coach of the Year who led the Iowa Barnstormers to a United Bowl in 2018, returns to Tucson this week when the Sugar Skulls (4-3) host the Bay Area Panthers (5-3) Saturday night at Tucson Arena; he's the Panthers' offensive coordinator.

"It's going to be fun," Wooten said. "First, I gotta make sure to bring my shorts out, because in (California) it's 70 degrees, but I know in Tucson it's probably 1,000 degrees. I gotta bring out the shorts. Coming back is going to be a great thing. I love the fans in Tucson and I'm excited to come back."

Fans and Wooten's former players in Tucson have expressed their excitement on social media to see Wooten back in the Old Pueblo, albeit for a different team.

"When you can touch people's lives, it makes you a better person, and that's what it's all about for me," Wooten said. "I can't wait to get there, man. ... It's one of those games where I'm super excited to be a part of it, but I'm also excited to get back to Tucson."

Wooten joined the Star's Justin Spears on ESPN Tucson this week to discuss his return to Tucson to face his former team. Here's how that conversation went:

How do you think Chinn has fared in his first season at the helm?

A: "It's a huge opportunity for Hurtis Chinn. At the end of the day, he should've been a head coach a long time ago. He's a perfect fit. ... He's a great leader of men. He knows how to get along with anybody. He knows how to work with ownership, but the most important part: He knows how to work with the community. When I was there, he was my guy in the community all the time. That's why when I left, nothing fell off. ... Another thing about Hurtis: He breaks down defenses, so it's easier for his guys. He's a great communicator as well, and that's one thing I took from him, the communication with guys so they can understand it, like it's the simplest thing in the world. Yeah, Hurtis was an offensive coordinator, but he watches all film on every part of the football game, and we would would put our notes together."

When you were hired by the Sugar Skulls after the 2019 season, you preached "championship or bust" expectations; what do you think led to the disappointing finishes during your stint in Tucson?

A: "I could've done a better job. We had a great team, and with my background, when I was hired, I was hired to win a championship. We didn't win. At the end of the day, if the team went was going to go another way, that's the reason why. ... We put a lot into it to be successful, but ownership had to make a change, and they made a great change, hiring Hurtis Chinn.

"As long as I'm a coach and I've won a championship, my expectations are always going to be higher than others. You know, 9-7 might be successful to other people, but to me it wasn't. When me and (co-owners Cathy and Kevin Guy) sat down, we didn't talk about being the third seed, we talked about championships. When I talk about winning championships, there's gotta be accountability in the whole organization to make sure I practice what I preach."

As an East Texas native and someone who's traveled often as a coach, how would you describe the experience of living in Tucson?

A: "Tucson was a blast, man. Being around great people, the golf courses are beautiful, you can laugh and joke with everyone. ... Tucson is a great place, man. It was a bittersweet thing, because when I left, I left behind so many great relationships. Tucson is one of the best cities I've ever been to."

This isn't your first rodeo as an opposing coach in Tucson: In 2019, you led the Iowa Barnstormers to a thrilling 61-58 win over the Sugar Skulls; how do you reflect on that game?

A: "Probably the best game I've been a part of. We scored on the last play of the game to win the game, so that was super. I hope this game isn't that close, because that type of game will give you a damn heart attack."

What was your favorite home win as head coach of the Sugar Skulls?

A: "When we beat Duke City. We were down by one and we blocked the extra point and ran it back for two (points) and won the game 42-41. ... That game against Duke City, it was like that game you see on ESPN and at the bottom (of the television screen), you have a 1% chance (to win); I think we had 0.01% to win the game, and we were able to run it back."

You faced Tucson earlier in the season in the Bay Area and lost 34-30. What do you remember about that contest?