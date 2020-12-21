 Skip to main content
Former Tucson High standout Antonio Rosales re-signs with Sugar Skulls

Tucson Sugar Skulls offensive lineman Antonio Rosales, 67, goes through drills as the indoor football team holds its first practice in franchise history at the Kino Sports Complex.

 A.E. Araiza / Arizona Daily Star

Tucson Sugar Skulls re-added another local product to the 2021 roster, after signing offensive tackle Antonio Rosales on Monday. 

The former Tucson High Badger, who is also a Tohono O'odham Nation member, became the third Tucsonan to re-join the Sugar Skulls along with linebacker Robert Metz and defensive back Cam Gaddis, whom all played for Tucson's Indoor Football League team in the inaugural 2019 season. 

In 10 games in '19, Rosales carved paths for All-IFL running back Mike Jones and the Sugar Skulls' rushing attack that finished second in the league. 

The Tucson trio was set to play for the Sugar Skulls in '20 before the season was canceled because of COVID-19. 

Rosales, the 6-foot-4-inch, 300-pound tackle, played collegiately at San Diego State from 2013-17. 

Tucson's first game of the 2021 season will be on April 3 at Northern Arizona Wranglers. The Sugar Skulls' first home game at Tucson Arena will be against Louisville Xtreme on April 11 at 3:05 p.m. 

Contact sports content producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter @justinesports

