Former Tucson High standout Antonio Rosales re-signs with Sugar Skulls

Tucson Sugar Skulls re-added another local product to the 2021 roster, after signing offensive tackle Antonio Rosales on Monday.

The former Tucson High Badger, who is also a Tohono O'odham Nation member, became the third Tucsonan to re-join the Sugar Skulls along with linebacker Robert Metz and defensive back Cam Gaddis, whom all played for Tucson's Indoor Football League team in the inaugural 2019 season.

Welcome back to the Boneyard, OL Antonio Rosales!💪🏽Having grown up on the San Xavier Indian Reservation as a proud member of the Tohono O’Odham Nation, Rosales has ALWAYS been #tucsontuff💀! pic.twitter.com/qBFAOIe7Z0 — Tucson Sugar Skulls (@sugarskullsfb) December 21, 2020

In 10 games in '19, Rosales carved paths for All-IFL running back Mike Jones and the Sugar Skulls' rushing attack that finished second in the league.

The Tucson trio was set to play for the Sugar Skulls in '20 before the season was canceled because of COVID-19.