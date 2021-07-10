Fourth-quarter heroics lift Tucson Sugar Skulls over Duke City Gladiators to snap a five-game skid

"These guys understand how it feels to finish," Wooten said. "That's why this game was tough, because we haven't been able to finish all year. So, now we finished this game, and our hope is to finish more and more."

For the first time since the Sugar Skulls' win against Duke City in May, Tucson held a two-possession lead against its opponent, when it led 12-0 in the first quarter following a pair of Jones touchdowns, but a pair of PATs were botched. Jones, the lone Sugar Skull who was a part of the inaugural 2019 season, finished Saturday night with 58-all purpose yards and five total touchdowns, including the one to set up the game-winning two-point conversion.

"We had to get on his back. Our trainer said Mike was 100%, so I'm just going to let Mike Jones do what Mike Jones do," Wooten said.

After another red-zone stop, the Sugar Skulls responded with a third Jones touchdown to grab a 19-3 lead with 2:59 remaining in the first half, however the Gladiators clawed their way back with two Nate Davis passing touchdowns. The Duke City quarterback completed 23 of 41 passes for 232 yards and five touchdowns, with the bulk of his production coming in the final three quarters. Davis, a former Ball State star and 2007 MAC Offensive Player of the Year, had just 34 yards in the first quarter.