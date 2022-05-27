Grading the Skulls: QB shines, DBs get a 'D' at season's midway point

Class is in session.

If you’re a member of the Tucson Sugar Skulls, you’ll be receiving a progress report now that the second half of the IFL season is underway.

Tucson (5-4) returns home on Saturday to face the Northern Arizona Wranglers (7-2) at Tucson Arena for an in-state showdown. The Sugar Skulls split their recent two-game road swing, suffering a 36-21 loss to Northern Arizona in Prescott Valley and then beating the San Diego Strike Force in California.

Now facing the Wranglers for the third time in six weeks, Tucson feels confident in winning the rubber match.

"One thing about Northern Arizona, they stay the same. They don’t switch a lot of stuff up, so we know exactly how they’re going to run against us, and we know exactly what they’re going to throw against us,” said Sugar Skulls coach and general manager Dixie Wooten. "With our offense, we do so much that you have to constantly prepare for us."

Here's how Wooten's team grades out at the midway point, in his own words:

Quarterbacks: A

The rundown: Daquan Neal is making his case for another IFL MVP award. Neal has thrown for 1,227 yards, 31 touchdowns and just one interception this season, while rushing for 14 touchdowns. Neal’s completion percentage (69.5) ranks first in the IFL. He also has a 224.7 quarterback efficiency rating, which is the best in the league; the next best is 173.1.

Wooten’s evaluation: “Man, he’s just been playing so poised and playing like he just understands the game. It’s crazy, he makes the game look so easy, because he just takes what the defense gives him. … The studying is going great for him, and he understands exactly what he needs to do in those moments. You go 31 and one (touchdown-to-interception ratio), that’s unbelievable.”

Running backs: A

The rundown: Three-year veteran and Sugar Skull lifer Mike Jones leads the IFL with 19 rushing touchdowns. His 353 rushing yards rank fifth in the league.

Wooten’s evaluation: “He’s carrying the football and he’s doing his thing whenever he gets the ball, so that’s an A, too.”

Wide receivers: B

The rundown: The Tucson Trio? The Three Amigos? Whatever they’re called, the pass-catching group of Carrington Thompson (388 yards), Arthur Jackson (387) and Quinton Pedroza (386) all rank in the top 10 of top wide receivers this season. Wooten refrained from giving them a higher letter grade after not scoring a touchdown and struggling to block for Jones at Northern Arizona.

Wooten’s evaluation: “When Daquan didn’t play, they gave us a letdown game a little bit, especially in the blocking game against Northern Arizona. … On the first day (of preseason camp), we saw (Jackson) and were like, ‘Man, he’s going to be something.’”

Offensive line: B

The rundown: Former NFL tackle Isame Faciane, center Kordell Brewster and JaMarcus Means have emerged as Wooten’s consistent three starters. Tucson native Antonio Rosales was suspended by the IFL for his ejection against Frisco in the second week of the season.

Wooten’s evaluation: “When we grade our guys, it’s on a game-to-game basis. They came out big-time, but when we came out against Northern Arizona, we gave up a lot up front, so that’s why they get a B.”

Defensive line: B

The rundown: Pressuring quarterback Drew Powell and forcing a fumble deep into Arizona Rattlers territory was a key component to Tucson’s first-ever win over its rival from Phoenix. Defensive tackle Ronald Collins ranks seventh in the IFL with four sacks, and defensive end Tony Winslow has impacted the Sugar Skulls’ special teams with four blocked field goals, including a PAT that was returned back for a game-winning two-point conversion against Duke City.

Wooten’s evaluation: "They shut down the run game and they get after the passer. … It’s solid, because it’s been the same defensive line group since (preseason) camp. They attack, man, and they play football. They get after the quarterback, they stop the run and they play strong, physical football."

Linebackers: B-

The rundown: Wooten said he’s been content with the “two-headed monster” of Connor Taylor and Rayshad Jackson.

Wooten’s evaluation: “We get after the quarterback in the blitz game and they stop the run as well.”

Defensive backs: D-

The rundown: Wooten didn’t sugarcoat his evaluation of the defensive group he coaches. “Weakest group in the defense,” he said. Tucson is last in the IFL in interceptions (2) and is giving up a league-worst 54 points per game this season. In nine games, Tucson has allowed 69 touchdowns. The Sugar Skulls defensive backs have been the most inconsistent bunch, but have recently added IFL veterans in Mike Minter, Robert Rolle and Tucsonan Cam Gaddis.

Wooten’s evaluation: “We have to find out how to get it together this week. We’ve gotten a lot better, but we are to blame for most of these penalties on third downs. We get a couple of holding calls, passing interference calls and things like that. We’ve gotten a lot better the last four games. … They’re getting a lot better, but there’s still a lot of room for improvement on ‘not shooting yourselves in the foot.’ It’s a D-minus right now, but I’m grading with a pencil, so hopefully if they get their stuff together, I’ll erase that D-minus and give them a B-plus.”

Special teams: B+

The rundown: Kicker Logan Justus is 4 for 9 on field goals this season, with his longest being a 49-yarder. Justus has also made 50 of 63 PATs. Despite being injured, returner Benjamin Jones still leads the IFL with 796 yards and two touchdowns on 37 returns. Jones is averaging 20.8 yards per return this season.

Wooten’s evaluation: “Started off as a D-minus, but it’s a B-plus for right now, because (Justus) is hitting every extra point and he’s big on field goals. … Justus has come through for us big-time. … (Jones) could still win Special Teams Player of the Year.”

Contact sports producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter: @JustinESports

Saturday • Who: Northern Arizona Wranglers (7-2) at Tucson Sugar Skulls (5-4) • When: 6:05 p.m. • Watch online: YouTube.com/IndoorFootballLeague

