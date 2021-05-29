'I could've died': Injury leaves Tucson Sugar Skulls' Cam Gaddis out indefinitely

“Not knowing where the receiver was, I just tried to extend my arms and go catch it and I guess my whole rib cage opened up when I got blasted,” Gaddis said. “As soon as I got hit, I knew something was wrong, because I couldn’t breathe. I got the wind knocked out of me and was like, ‘I can’t breathe.’ So, a trainer comes over to check on me, and me being the competitive football player that I am, I’m like, ‘I can’t just leave the game because the wind got knocked out of me.’”

Gaddis played the rest of the second half, and led the Sugar Skulls in tackles (five), forced fumbles (one) and pass breakups (one).

When the adrenaline wore off following the game, Gaddis knew he was in trouble.

“It was the worst pain I’ve ever had in my whole life. My ribs were hurting and I knew something was wrong,” Gaddis said.

He made matters worse by accompanying his teammates on the plane.

“The doctor said me going on that airplane and going through that air pressure with my lungs was very dangerous, and now I can’t fly for another two months,” he said.