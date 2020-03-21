IFL commissioner says league has 'every intention' of playing the 2020 season

The coronavirus has forced college sports to pack up for 2020 and prepare for next season, while professional sports leagues are on ice until further notice.

The Tucson Sugar Skulls' second season in the Indoor Football League is still happening — for now.

Todd Tryon, who's in his first year as the IFL commissioner, spoke on the IFL's Instagram channel on Saturday about coronavirus concern postponing the season just days after the season opener. The Sugar Skulls were scheduled to open their season Thursday at Cedar Rapids; Tucson's home opener was scheduled for Sunday, March 29 against the Duke City Gladiators.

Tryon said the league has plans to continue this year, and will pin the United Bowl championship to a later date in mid-August.

"The unknown is when we will start ... but we have every intention in playing the 2020 season," Tryon said.

The IFL has also suggested players work other jobs while they wait to return to training camp and team workouts. All Sugar Skulls players are still in Tucson.

"We encourage our players to serve where you can. Some of our players who stuck around got jobs as delivery drivers and things like that," Tryon said.

As restaurants have been encouraged to shut indoor services, but extended delivery, it's created a demand for drivers so we've encouraged our players to "serve where you can, help where you can and be smart about it."

